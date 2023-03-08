Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad feels 'bothered' by attention given to her private life: 'A product of patriarchy'

Singer, actor Saba Azad recently admitted her value which is often associated with her personal life. Currently, she is dating actor Hrithik Roshan and is often seen making news with their personal lives. Calling it a ‘product of patriarchy', she said it bothers her. Also read: Amid wedding rumours, Saba Azad shares her pic clicked by Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They parted ways in 2014. Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together on a dinner date last year in February and finally made their relationship public at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022. Ever since then, the two are often seen commenting on each other's social media posts, joining on family vacations and even attending parties together.

On the occasion of Women's Day, Saba was recently asked if she gets bothered when her value is associated with her personal life, rather than her work. She told India Today, “It absolutely bothers me. For long, women have been seen as a means to facilitate the men in their lives. That is a universal phenomenon. That is a product of patriarchy. That has gone on for far too long. But I also think it is changing now. Women are in every field now and they are succeeding equally as the men.”

“However, we are still fighting for equal pay, the safety of women, women's health and so much more that haven't even been given a thought. There is dowry, trafficking, all kinds of atrocities. It is not an equal world yet and that is why we celebrate the International Women's Day. If we had an equal world, we perhaps wouldn't have to celebrate it for just one day. This is a reminder to the kind of work we should continue to do,” she said.

Saba will be next seen in Rocket Boys 2. She is also a part of the film Songs of Paradise alongside Soni Razdan. She recently sang the title track of Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi's series Farzi. It is titled Sab Farzi. On the other hand, Hrithik will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's next, Fighter. It also has Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

