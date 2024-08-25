Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol and other celebs attend celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim's birthday party

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Dino Morea, among others, attended the birthday bash of celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali was also part of the celebrations on Saturday night. Several pictures and videos of the celebs arriving at the birthday venue and posing with Aalim emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | When SS Rajamouli, Allu Arjun said Hrithik Roshan is not even a patch on Prabhas) Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, and Bobby Deol with Aalim Hakim at his birthday party.

What Hrithik, Shahid, Bobby wore

For the event, Hrithik wore a black full-sleeve T-shirt, matching pants, and black shoes. He also opted for a hat and dark sunglasses. Shahid Kapoor arrived at the event wearing a white shirt, matching pants, and black shoes.

Bobby Deol and his wife, Tanya Deol, also joined the bash. Bobby was seen in a black blazer, pant and shoes. Tanya twinned with him in a similar outfit. Dino and Imtiaz also opted for black outfits.

Bobby, Hrithik, Shahid's films

Fans will see Bobby in Siruthai Sivas's Kanguva alongwith Suriya. Produced by Studio Green, Kanguva features scenes set 1,500 years in the past. In the film, Suriya faces off against Bobby Deol. The cast also includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda. The movie is scheduled to release on October 10.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and others. The film performed decently at the box office. Hrithik is now preparing for War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Shahid was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, opposite Kriti Sanon. His next release is Deva with Pooja Hegde. Shahid will portray a rebellious police character delving into a high-profile case while Pooja Hegde will essay the role of a journalist. Directed by filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, the action thriller will release on February 14, 2025.

Dino will be seen in the web series The Royals which will stream on Netflix. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life. It also stars Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Milind Soman. Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny round out this ensemble.