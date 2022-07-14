Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / HT’s Most Stylish Awards: This time, it’s swag with style
bollywood

HT’s Most Stylish Awards: This time, it’s swag with style

Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers, are back with a bang, bringing together the most stylish from every field.
Actor Arjun Kapoor, cricketer Mithali Raj and many more will be in attendance at Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers.
Actor Arjun Kapoor, cricketer Mithali Raj and many more will be in attendance at Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers.
Published on Jul 14, 2022 11:43 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers is back with its latest edition. This time, we set the bar even higher by welcoming people from all spheres of life, including the A-list of Bollywood, sports stars, business leaders and fashion industry doyens.

The country’s pride, cricketer Mithali Raj; the always dapper Sunil Sethi, chairman, Fashion Design Council of India; Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax India and Revolt; the nation’s eternal crush, actor-director R Madhavan; and actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have always aced their style game, are among the winners of the prestigious awards this year. 

It’s been 10 years since this snazzy evening debuted, and over time, your favourite celebrities have come to await the extravaganza. Since its inception in 2012, it has grown to be the most prestigious style awards in the nation.

Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates on Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out