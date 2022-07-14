HT’s Most Stylish Awards: This time, it’s swag with style

Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers is back with its latest edition. This time, we set the bar even higher by welcoming people from all spheres of life, including the A-list of Bollywood, sports stars, business leaders and fashion industry doyens.

The country’s pride, cricketer Mithali Raj; the always dapper Sunil Sethi, chairman, Fashion Design Council of India; Rahul Sharma, co-founder, Micromax India and Revolt; the nation’s eternal crush, actor-director R Madhavan; and actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who have always aced their style game, are among the winners of the prestigious awards this year.

It’s been 10 years since this snazzy evening debuted, and over time, your favourite celebrities have come to await the extravaganza. Since its inception in 2012, it has grown to be the most prestigious style awards in the nation.

Stay tuned and watch this space for more updates on Skoda Presents Hindustan Times India’s Most Stylish 2022, Powered by RK Jewellers.