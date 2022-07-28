Huma Qureshi: Prefer taking off to treat myself, instead of a working birthday

Some people just need to work on their birthdays, but for others, birthdays are all about relaxing and enjoying a vacation. The latter is true of actor Huma S Qureshi, who would rather take a break and chill on her birthday than show up on set.

“For quite some time, I have been shooting back to back, wrapping or other projects. In fact, it seems I will work on my birthday this year, and then take some time out with my friends and family for an evening dinner,” says Qureshi opening up about plans to celebrate her 38th birthday, adding, “But next day, I will take a day off”.

She continues, “There are very few days when I can do that. I have worked throughout the year. Usually, on my birthday, I like to take it off and spend time with my loved ones and family members. I know there are many people who prefer to have a working birthday, but not me. I think it is one day when I can treat myself, and that’s what I like to do. Pure saal itna kaam karte hai, one needs to slow down a little bit, and celebrate these smaller milestones in life as well”.

For the actor, the year itself is very important and special, since she is completing a decade since she entered the industry. She walked into the industry with a role in Gangs of Wasseypur, going on to do projects such as Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012), Ek Thi Daayan (2013), Dedh Ishqiya (2014), Jolly LLB 2 (2017), and Kaala (2018), Army of the Dead (2021) and Maharani.

She feels she is in a new phase of her career, where she has become more comfortable with speaking her mind.

She says, “When I joined the industry, I was a baccha, who arrived in Mumbai from Delhi, with stars in the eyes, and not knowing what to expect. At that time, my dream was to do just one film, and after that, everything about my career has been a cherry on the cake for me”.

“In that sense, I am still that wide eyed artist trying to explore and trying to play different characters. Last year has been quite special for me, in terms of work and the appreciation that has come my way. I think I have just started,” adds the actor.

That’s also because she has become comfortable in expressing herself. “Over the years, I have become more comfortable with speaking my mind. Earlier, I used to be very unsure. I used to feel a lot of things, but because of lack of experience or lack of exposure, I just absorbed and listened to other people… Now, I am more comfortable as an artist and a collaborator. I am in a new phase of my career, which I am enjoying,” she says while wrapping up.