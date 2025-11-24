Huma Qureshi says the word ‘feminism’ is used very negatively nowadays: ‘Nobody is saying to put men down’

Huma Qureshi has spoken about how the word feminism has come to be associated with a negative light. The actor, who is basking in the praise for her performances in Delhi Crime Season 3 and Maharani Season 4, sat for a chat on the latest episode of The Male Feminist, where she discussed feminism. (Also read: Huma Qureshi says punishment for eve-teasing and online harassment should be the same: ‘There is no difference’) Huma Qureshi discussed the misinterpretation of the word 'feminism'.

What Huma said

During the chat, Huma said, “Mujhe na aisa lagta he ki feminism ye jo word he isko bohot negative bana rahe hein. Misconstrue ho raha he. Being a feminist- male or female, is not a bad thing. It is a very good thing. Hum kya baat kar rahe he, hum bol rahe he yaar sabko equal opportunities do, sabko normal treat karo, ladka ho ya ladko ho agar aap ko ek tareeke se rakha jayega, kuch opportunity di jayegi, nahi di jayegi… toh apki soch waisi hi ban jayegi (I feel that the word feminism has become to be seen in a negative light. It is being misconstrued. What we are talking about, what we say is that both men and women should get equal opportunities and treated normally. Both of them must be treated equally, given the same opportunities or not, so the thinking will also become like that).”

She added, “Nobody is saying that you should be putting men down aisa kuch nahi he (Nothing like that) Basic common sense ki baat ho rahi he (It is basic common sense what we are saying), that is just it.”

About her upcoming film

Huma was recently seen in Delhi Crime Season 3, wherein she essayed the role of a formidable villain, Badi Didi, who runs a human trafficking network. The show is available to watch on Netflix.

She will next be seen in the film Toxic: A Fairytale for the Grown-ups. Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Akshay Oberoi and Kiara Advani in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in 2026.