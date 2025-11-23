Huma Qureshi says punishment for eve-teasing and online harassment should be the same: ‘There is no difference’

Huma Qureshi is receiving a lot of praise for her performance in two of her OTT releases, Delhi Crime Season 3 and Maharani Season 4. In a recent conversation on The Male Feminist, the actor discussed a range of topics, including her career, feminism, and the beauty standards in the industry. Huma also shared her opinion on how the punishment for online harassment and eve-teasing at public places should be the same. Huma Qureshi was recently seen in Maharani Season 4 and Delhi Crime Season 3. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_04_2025_000288B)(PTI)

What Huma said

During the chat, Huma said, “There are comments like ‘post a picture in a bikini,’ and I am like, ‘kar kya rahe ho boss?’ It is very disgusting, and it is quite sad. Mere hisaab se toh jaise ap ladki ko physically ya kahi sadak pe chalte hue tease karne ki punishment milti he, online ki bhi same punishment honi chahiye (I am aghast at these comments. According to me, the punishment for physically teasing a girl on the road and harassing her online should be the same). There is no difference.”

‘Please tippani dena band kar dijiye’

She added, “You are slipping into my DMs and sending me dirty pictures or writing dirty comments on my post, then apko bhi wahi saza milni chahiye jo kisi ko badtameezi on the road pe milni chahiye. Main sirf ek basic common sense ki baat bolna chahti hoon ki ladkiyo ko unke kapdo ke baare me, unke make-up ke baare mein, woh kaise life jeeti hein, kya kaam karti hein, kitne baje ghar waapis aati hein, unke vazan kya hein unke baare mein please tippani dena band kar dijiye (The same punishment should be given to you for harassing someone on the streets. I want to say something basic that men should stop commenting about how a woman dresses up, how her make-up looks, her lifestyle, when she returns home, what her weight is).”

Huma rose to fame with Anurag Kashyap’s gritty thriller Gangs of Wasseypur: Part 2 in 2012. She was recently seen in Season 4 of Maharani and played the role of a cop in the film Bayan, which was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She also starred in Jolly LLB 3. She played the antagonist in Netflix’s Delhi Crime 3.