Huma Qureshi was ‘nervous’ recreating Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai's Ishq Kameena: 'We weren’t trying to imitate'

On X, formerly Twitter, Human Qureshi shared the clip and wrote: “For delhi kids we grew up dancing to these 90s songs .. pinching myself that I get to recreate it .. we love you @iamsrk and Aishwarya maam 🤍#IshqKameena."

The team behind Baby Do Die Do has unveiled its latest song, Ishq Kameena, giving one of Bollywood’s most-loved dance tracks a stylish new makeover. Originally released in 2002 with Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Shakti: The Power, the dance number returns with a fresh visual treatment, energetic choreography and a modern touch. The recreated Ishq Kameena features Huma Qureshi and Rachit Singh.

Talking about recreating the iconic track, Huma Qureshi said, “When this song came to us, we were just so excited to bring it back. Ishq Kameena is massive, almost everyone has danced to it at some point and that comes with a huge responsibility. We were nervous, genuinely nervous. But we weren’t trying to imitate the original. We wanted to bring our own flavour while celebrating everything that made it iconic. And having Remo sir come on board to choreograph this for us, that just made it something else. I really hope people enjoy this as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Rachit Singh added, “This is my first commercial promo Hindi song, and honestly, every day I have to pinch myself that this is happening. Big shoes to fill in, fingers crossed. But I’m so happy I got to do this with Huma. The energy between us just felt natural, it never felt like work. I think that comes through on screen.”

Remo D’Souza on balancing nostalgia with a fresh vision The recreated version has been choreographed by filmmaker and choreographer Remo D’Souza, who aimed to preserve the soul of the original while giving it a contemporary visual identity.

Speaking about choreographing the track, Remo D’Souza said, “When Saqib came to me and said he wants to recreate Ishq Kameena for his film, we sat down and really worked through how to get the same feeling and yet retain the original vibe. When you recreate a cult song, the biggest challenge is finding the right balance between nostalgia and freshness. We wanted this version to feel contemporary without losing the spirit that made the original so memorable. Huma brought tremendous energy to the floor, and together we created something I believe audiences will have a great time watching.”

Saqib Saleem on why the song was recreated Producer Saqib Saleem said recreating the popular track was a way to introduce the film to a wider audience while staying true to its original identity.

Producer Saqib Saleem said, “The idea behind recreating Ishq Kameena was to make Baby Do Die Do reach a wider audience while still retaining the core audience the film is made for. I’m really happy with how the video merges both those worlds. And to have Huma and Rachit bring this to life the way they did, I couldn’t have asked for more. A big shoutout to Kumar ji, our music partners Tips and Remo sir for making this happen for an independent film like ours.”

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Saqib Saleem under the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Film. The film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 3, 2026.