I have become more fearless and free in the last few years: Kirti Kulhari

Actor Kirti Kulhari forayed into films 12 years ago. But, she feels that she has grown tremendously on the personal as well as work front over the last few years. Besides venturing into film production and turning into a biker, the actor has also added a new facet to her personality — the ability and courage to express herself freely: “I am not trying to box myself anymore. I have become more fearless and life is becoming easier as I am not overplanning.”

The 37-year-old adds that the idea of starting a production house came about suddenly: “It just happened one day, and I stepped into it without much planning.”

Kulhari explains that the changes in her personality did not occur overnight. She says, “Empowerment doesn’t happen overnight. I had to work on this attitude for years... to believe that everything is happening for me to learn from it and not feel like a victim.”

On the work front, the Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) actor is busy brainstorming ideas as a producer. “On the work front, the actor is busy brainstorming ideas for new projects as a producer as says that she aims to tell good stories in an interesting way.”There is a lot of mediocre work happening in the industry, so as a producer I am trying to do things that will fill the gap and creatively satisfy me as an artiste as well. I have been thinking about a lot of ideas. Horror and thrillers are something that we are not very good at. If you ask me, I feel hume kuch bhi dhang se krna aata nahi hai. We are capable of messing up the simplest of stories. So my aim as a producer is to tell simple stories in an interesting way. And I would like to say something through my cinema,” says the actor, who will be seen playing the lead in Nayeka - her maiden production. Ask her what she thinks is the reason behind people messing up the simplest stories, Kulhari tells us, “...because our intentions are very messed up! It’s motivated by a lot of other things. Very few people in the industry today are trying to make cinema, otherwise, most of them are focusing on making a ‘project’ without paying much attention to the art part of it.”