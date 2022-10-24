Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / I want to start new rituals with Suraj: Mouni Roy on her first Diwali with husband

I want to start new rituals with Suraj: Mouni Roy on her first Diwali with husband

bollywood
Published on Oct 24, 2022 06:37 PM IST

Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar earlier in 2022, and this is her first Diwali after the wedding

Mouni Roy celebrates her first diwali after marriage away from home
Mouni Roy celebrates her first diwali after marriage away from home
BySyeda Eba Fatima

Mouni Roy tied the knot with businessman Suraj Nambiar earlier in 2022, and this is her first Diwali after the wedding. Though the actor was quite excited about celebrating it in a special way, she had to travel owing to her work commitments.

“I won’t be home as I am travelling. As sad as I am to be missing home time, I am very excited to spend the holiday travelling,” says Roy, who will be accompanied on the trip by her husband. She adds, “I have always loved organising Diwali parties. It gives me a chance to bring together the people I love and just sit together, eat good food, and enjoy each other’s company. This year I will definitely be missing that.”

Ask her if there are certain rituals and traditions that she has been following before her marriage and now wants her husband to be a part of them, and the Brahmastra actor shares, “I want to start new rituals with him. Since this feels like a new chapter in my life, I feel it’d be really nice if we could have our own little rituals.”

But one thing that she will not miss out on, no matter what, is good food. “Oh, I am a big foodie. Diwali is always associated with good home-cooked food. I love taking time out to make traditional dishes that we associate with childhood and festivities. Irrespective of anything else, kheer is a must,” she wraps up.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out