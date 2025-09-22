I was forced to take Paresh Rawal: Priyadarshan reveals he wanted this actor in Hungama, says ‘he would have done magic’

The iconic pair of Priyadarshan and Paresh Rawal has given several memorable films like Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Hulchul, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag and more. Another such memorable film is Hungama. However, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Priyadarshan revealed that instead of Paresh, he wanted to feature a superstar, who fell ill and thus he was “forced to take” Paresh in the film. Priyadarshan says he was 'forced to take' Paresh Rawal in Hungama.

Priyadarshan wanted to make Hungama with Amitabh Bachchan

Priyadarshan revealed that he wanted Amitabh Bachchan in Paresh’s role in Hungama and said, “So, once I was planning to make Hungama, I was thinking to approach Amit ji for the role of Paresh Rawal in that, he would have done magic. Of course, Paresh did well. But then he (Amitabh) fell sick, he was not well, so I was forced to take Paresh.”

Calling himself Amitabh Bachchan’s biggest fan, Priyadarshan shared that it’s his biggest dream to work with Amitabh. He also revealed that he has tried several times to make a script suitable for Big B and added, “Then so many times I was trying to make a script which suits him (Amitabh). And I think I have cracked something, I'm not sure whether it will happen or not. Now I'm making my last attempt to go to him with the script. But at the same time, that will be the only wish I have.”

About Hungama

Hungama (2003) is a Hindi comedy film directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Venus Records & Tapes. The film features Paresh Rawal, Aftab Shivdasani, Akshaye Khanna, and Rimi Sen in lead roles. The film is known for its hilarious confusion-based plot, witty dialogues, and actors' comic timing.

The story revolved around a series of misunderstandings involving a businessman, his wife, a group of youngsters, and a host of quirky supporting characters. Priyadarshan’s signature style of situational comedy, along with Paresh Rawal’s iconic performance as Radheshyam Tiwari, made the film a huge success. Hungama is remembered as one of Bollywood’s most entertaining comedies of the 2000s.

Priyadarshan's upcoming film Bhooth Bangla also stars Paresh and Akshay Kumar in lead roles alongside Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 2, 2026. Apart from this, Paresh will also star in Priyadarshan's Hera Pheri 3, which will reunite the iconic trio of Paresh, Akshay and Suniel Shetty. The film will go on floors in 2026.