I work extra hard to make my dad proud: Saiee Manjrekar

Actor Saiee Manjrekar says that being a star kid does not add pressure on her. Instead, she works extra hard to make her father director-actor Mahesh Manjrekar proud.

“I don’t take it as a pressure instead it’s more like a motivation to put in more effort. I just have one thing in my mind — that I should make my dad proud at every step of life. He has done so much good work so I wish to keep his head high always. I want people to say Saiee is his daughter with a pride,” says the Dabangg3 actor.

The actor adds, “See, I was born and brought up seeing all of this so I have never taken it as a pressure element. This is something that I don’t need to tackle but to accept and just continue to give my best. I know I will be under a scanner so I do extra hard work! Acting is something I always wanted to do and had a dream debut (opposite Salman Khan) as it came as a great opportunity for me and I can just be grateful for that.”

Since then, Manjrekar has done two movies. “We shot for Telugu movie Gani during pandemic and the response was wonderful. Besides, I have been shooting for multilingual film Major. Going forward, I have projects that I will start shooting for in June and July but I can’t talk about them right now.”

Manjrekar is elated that her film, which she shot for three years, is finally getting to hit the screen. “I am happy the way it has shaped-up and now audience will watch it. I play Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s childhood crush turned into wife. I am very happy with the graph as I get to play — from a school girl to wife. Also, to play a real and honest character was very challenging. It’s a privilege to essay such a role in an important movie.”

On her visit to Lucknow she says, “I have been here as a kid for a holiday during a family vacation but it was only this time that I got to savour the food of the city and that was the highlight of my visit. Unfortunately, I was not able to visit the iconic food joints so we ordered some galaoti kebabs, chicken masala and other stuff. Being a foodie all-in-all, I do keep a check on my diet but when I am travelling then I do like to try delicacies of that particular place.”