Ibrahim Ali Khan admits his 'hype dropped real bad' after Nadaaniyan: 'They trolled me nonstop, I constantly feel bad'

It was supposed to be a dream debut for Ibrahim Ali Khan. Nadaaniyan was a rom-com opposite Khushi Kapoor and produced by Karan Johar. It premiered on Netflix amid heavy anticipation. But what followed was critical panning and social media trolling. In a new interview, the young actor has admitted that his hype has diminished after the film’s lacklustre response and also addressed the ‘nonstop trolling’ that has come his way. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starred in Nadaaniyan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan on Nadaaniyan

In an interview with Esquire Magazine, Ibrahim talked about his career after two badly-received releases – Nadaaniyan and Sarzameen. “Not too long ago, they were all waiting for my launch, and after Nadaaniyan, the hype has dropped really badly. They’ve trolled me nonstop. ‘He won’t be able to do it only.’ It’s a massive low… and I constantly feel bad about it,” Ibrahim said.

In the same interview, Ibrahim admitted that Nadaaniyan was ‘really bad’, but he added that a lot of trolling was a kind of mob mentality. “It was really bad. It became a sort of culture to, ‘Oh, let’s troll that film’. There were people who were trolling it just because they heard that some other person was trolling it. That’s uncalled for, but if I now give a blockbuster in the future, I want the same kind of response. They should go mad after me,” said the actor.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's acting career

Nadaaniyan, directed by debutant director Shauna Gautam, also featured Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The film released on Netflix on 7 March and earned largely negative reviews. It has a Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of just 12%. Later in the year, Ibrahim was seen in Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen, which also starred Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, which premiered on JioHotstar on 25 July, was also received negatively.