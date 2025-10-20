Ibrahim Ali Khan channels Prince of Pataudi on magazine cover, fans can't get enough of his regal aura

Actor Ibrahim Ali Khan, often hailed as the modern-day Prince of Pataudi, has graced the latest cover of Esquire India, embodying effortless royalty and grounded charm. Dressed in a striking green embroidered kurta, with a red rose in his hands and a Nawabi turban on his head, he exuded the royal flamboyance and charm. Ibrahim Ali Khan reflects on his career challenges and growth, embracing criticism with confidence while filming his next project, Diler, after his debut in Nadaaniyan, in a new interview. Pic; Esquire India

Ibrahim graces the cover of Esquire India

Esquire unveiled the cover on Instagram with a caption that read," A real-life prince but determined to do more. For our latest cover shoot, Ibrahim Ali Khan steps into the role he was born into — and yet, it’s his quiet ambition, humility and hunger to carve his own path that truly make him royal. He may come from legacy, but he’s here to build his own."

The feature captures Ibrahim at a turning point in his career. Following his debut in Nadaaniyan, which drew polarised reactions online, the actor is embracing both criticism and growth with maturity. Speaking to Esquire, he admitted, “It was really bad… people trolled it just because someone else did. That’s uncalled for. But if I now give a blockbuster, I want them to go mad after me, cheering.”

In another shot, Ibrahim dons a vibrant yellow Angrakha kurta paired with a white wide-legged lower and a golden shawl. The accompanying caption described him as “a name steeped in legacy, now stepping into his own light… with calm confidence, natural charm, and a growing love for the craft.”

Another look featured him in a black embroidered shirt, a matching achkan, and velvet loafers. Reflecting on his early steps into cinema, Ibrahim shared, “I might’ve been too eager to dive in… I was 21 when I began shooting. Others start later. I now think I could have been more mindful of what was going to happen.”

About Ibrahim's next

Son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and grandson of the legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore, Ibrahim carries a legacy that spans cricket, cinema, and cultural heritage. The actor was last seen in Sarzameen, which also stars Kajol and Orithviraj Sukumaran, and landed straight on OTT. He is currently filming his next, Diler, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and helmed by Kunal Deshmukh of Jannat fame.