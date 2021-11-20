Ibrahim Ali Khan plays dumb charades with friends, makes animated gestures as they can’t guess. Watch

A new video of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son, surfaced online recently. In the clip, he is seen outdoors, playing a game of dumb charades with his friends. He tries to act out the name of a film but his friends are unable to guess correctly.

Finally, one person says ‘Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan’ and Ibrahim excitedly points towards him and asks him to repeat what he said. Interestingly, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan is the name of a song from Dil Chahta, considered one of Saif’s best films.

One fan commented on the video, “Aapki film kab aayegi Ibrahim bhai.” The person wrote in a follow-up comment, “I’m a big fan, bro, bas aap Bollywood mein aa jao (you just enter Bollywood).” Another fan said, “Poora Saif Ali Khan ka duplicate hai (He is a copy of his father Saif Ali Khan).” +

In recent weeks, several pictures and videos of Ibrahim have been doing the rounds on social media. Earlier this week, a clip showed him at a rooftop party with his friends, headbanging to Afghan Jalebi. Before that, photos of him from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani were shared by fan clubs. He could be seen posing with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Currently, Ibrahim is working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer and Alia in the lead roles. The film also stars Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi in supporting roles.

Ibrahim is the son of Saif and his ex-wife, Amrita Singh. His elder sister, Sara Ali Khan, is an actor too. He is keen on following in their footsteps and making a name for himself in Bollywood. While he is yet to sign his debut film, he gave fans a glimpse of his acting skills in TikTok videos last year. He has also modelled for a clothing brand and appeared on magazine covers in the past.