Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'
- Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
Actor Saif Ali Khan's oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is having a fun time with family and friends. Now, one of his friends Orhan Awatramani has shared a picture of them together from Pataudi Palace.
Sharing it, he wrote: "A night in Pataudi." The picture shows the two of them chilling by a bonfire. It is not clear if it is a throwback picture or was taken on Saturday night.
Ibrahim turned 20 on March 5. Saif Ali Khan threw a party for Ibrahim at his home. Pictures of Ibrahim, sister Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Seema and Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan, soon-to-make-his-debut Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty and actor Alaya F were seen at the do. The party was largely attended by star kids. Saif, however, did drop by. A picture of the father and son landed on the internet as well.
Earlier, Sara had posted pictures to wish her brother. It showed a football-shaped cake in the colours of Ibrahim's favourite English football team, Chelsea. An image of Ibrahim in the club jersey was also part of the impressive cake.
Also read: Sara Ali Khan wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday with a football-themed cake: 'I love my little brother'
Ibrahim's aunt Saba Ali Khan and stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished him on the occasion.
Ibrahim is currently studying in college but the buzz around him making his film debut has been around for a while. Speaking about it, Saif had said back in 2019 that his son would join films: "He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Kangana Ranaut claimed credit for iconic scenes in Queen
- Kangana Ranaut once claimed credit for some iconic scenes in Queen, and said that she did not expect much from the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'
- Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend has shared a picture with the star kid from their family home, Pataudi Palace. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Shooting in Mumbai”, Akshay Kumar denies any plans to attend BJP rally in Kolkata today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Accused of abandoning their foster kids, Mahhi and Jay find support in Ankita
- Actor Ankita Lokhande has defended Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali against allegations that they abandoned their foster children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar's daughter Roohi turns 'mummy' for brother Yash, watch video
- Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared a video of his children Roohi and Yash role-playing as a mother-son duo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha attends rumoured boyfriend Rohan's birthday bash, Ranveer also spotted
- Shraddha Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the birthday bash of her rumoured boyfriend, celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha. See pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Queen's 7th anniversary, Kangana says she did it 'for money' to fund studies
- Kangana Ranaut has said that she did Queen 'for money' and never thought it would even be released. The film celebrates its seventh anniversary on Sunday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah Rukh Khan visits parents' grave in New Delhi, pays respects
- Pictures of Shah Rukh Khan at his parents' grave site in New Delhi showed the actor paying his respects. Shah Rukh's parents died when he was very young.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja reveals advice dad Mahesh gave her for kissing scene with 'icon' Sanjay
- Pooja Bhatt has revealed the advice her father Mahesh Bhatt gave her before shooting a romantic scene with Sanjay Dutt in Sadak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonam finds rare childhood throwback pic to wish Janhvi on her birthday
- Sonam Kapoor, who lives in London, shared a throwback picture from their childhood to wish Janhvi Kapoor on her birthday. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan attends son Ibrahim's birthday bash, here's an unseen pic of them
- An unseen picture of Saif Ali Khan with his son Ibrahim Ali Khan from latter's birthday bash has surfaced online. See it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York
- Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan turns lover boy, poses with Elli AvrRam in first look of dance number
- Elli AvrRam has shared the first look of her upcoming dance number with Aamir Khan, from the film Koi Jaane Na.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Dharmendra called Salman Khan 'Suleiman' on stage, apologised with a hug
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pooja Bhatt, on the cusp of an acting comeback, reveals why she took a step back
- Actor Pooja Bhatt has said that she took a step back from acting because she had no desire to play 'arm candy' to heroes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox