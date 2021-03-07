Ibrahim Ali Khan's friend shares pic of the duo from a 'night in Pataudi'

Actor Saif Ali Khan's oldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is having a fun time with family and friends. Now, one of his friends Orhan Awatramani has shared a picture of them together from Pataudi Palace.

Sharing it, he wrote: "A night in Pataudi." The picture shows the two of them chilling by a bonfire. It is not clear if it is a throwback picture or was taken on Saturday night.

Ibrahim turned 20 on March 5. Saif Ali Khan threw a party for Ibrahim at his home. Pictures of Ibrahim, sister Sara Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Seema and Sohail Khan's son, Nirvaan, soon-to-make-his-debut Ahan Shetty, son of Suneil Shetty and actor Alaya F were seen at the do. The party was largely attended by star kids. Saif, however, did drop by. A picture of the father and son landed on the internet as well.

Earlier, Sara had posted pictures to wish her brother. It showed a football-shaped cake in the colours of Ibrahim's favourite English football team, Chelsea. An image of Ibrahim in the club jersey was also part of the impressive cake.

Ibrahim's aunt Saba Ali Khan and stepmother Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished him on the occasion.

Ibrahim is currently studying in college but the buzz around him making his film debut has been around for a while. Speaking about it, Saif had said back in 2019 that his son would join films: "He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do."

