Ibrahim Ali Khan to make Instagram debut at 11 am today? Here's what he said

For fans who rely on paparazzi videos or the social media feed of Sara Ali Khan to see what Ibrahim Ali Khan is upto, here's some news. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut as an actor, may just make his Instagram debut first. (Also Read – Sara Ali Khan says she doesn't want to set an example for brother Ibrahim: ‘It is his life, his luck, his talent’) Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to mark his Bollywood debut this year

Ibrahim on Instagram?

On Monday, a paparazzo chases Ibrahim inside a building after exchanging greetings with him. He wore a black t-shirt and shorts with a grey-and-green jacket and dark sunglasses. When the paparazzo asked if he's on Instagram, he refused. Then he asked, uncharacteristically, “Main aau Instagram pe? Kal 11 baje (Should I come on Instagram? Tomorrow, 11 am).” He reminded the time before leaving.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Ibrahim, like his parents, isn't on any social media platform. However, his elder sister Sara Ali Khan is pretty popular there with her limerick videos and pilgrimage Reels. Ibrahim also gained popularity when he featured in Sara's “knock-knock” videos. Ibrahim's Instagram profile can be found @iakpataudi, which has 564K followers. However, he follows only 37 people and there are no posts on his feed.

Ibrahim's Bollywood debut

Ibrahim is currently shooting for a couple of projects. However, an official announcement on his projects has not been made yet. Reports suggest that he has wrapped up his debut film, titled Sarzameen. Marking the feature directorial debut of Boman Irani's son Kayoze, it also stars Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Recently, during the promotions of her Prime Video India Original film Ae Watan Mere Watan, Sara was asked if she'd like to set an example for her brother. She replied, “No. My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner so I know he won't drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That's what our mom taught us. I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child.”