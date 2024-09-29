IIFA 2024: Karan Johar shocked to receive award for completing 25 years in films, touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet. Watch
Karan Johar received the IIFA award for Achievement on completing 25 years in cinema. It was presented to him by hosts Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan.
Karan Johar did not expect to be presented with an IIFA award for completing 25 years as a filmmaker in Bollywood at the ceremony. The filmmaker's shocked reaction was caught live when hosts Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal announced his name to come join them on stage to receive the award at the ceremony held in Abu Dhabi. (Also read: IIFA 2024 full list of winners: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji bag best actors, Animal wins big)
Shah Rukh and Vicky present Karan Johar with the award
As hosts, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal talked about creating legacy for a generation on stage. Shah Rukh began, “Legacy is what you create for the ages.” Vicky added, “For generations. Or generally, Maa-baap apne bachcho ke liye legacy chhor jaate hain (ones that the parents leave behind for their kids).”
Shah Rukh said, “Aur kabhi kabhi aise khush naseeb maa-baap hote hain jinke bachche wo legacy aage badhate hain. Aur aise hi ek cute se, chhote bachche hein, jisne na hi apne baap ka sapna poora kiya par unhe alag mukaam par le gaya. My brother, my friend. Ladies and gentlemen, my partner in good times and bad too, the one and only Karan Johar (Then there are some lucky parents whose child takes the legacy forward. This is for that cute, little boy who not only fulfilled the dreams of his father but also took it to a different level altogether)!”
Karan looks shocked
As the camera panned at Karan Johar's face, he looked pleasantly surprised at the mention of his name. He was seen mouthing, ‘What? Me?’ and then got up on stage. He gave Vicky a tight hug, and then went on to touch Shah Rukh's feet while accepting the award.
Karan made his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. He went on to direct films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His last directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.
The recent edition of the IIFA took place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to September 29. Animal won Best Film, while Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for Jawan and Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
