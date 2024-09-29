IIFA 2024: Karan Johar shocked to receive award for completing 25 years in films, touches Shah Rukh Khan's feet. Watch

Shah Rukh and Vicky present Karan Johar with the award

As hosts, Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal talked about creating legacy for a generation on stage. Shah Rukh began, “Legacy is what you create for the ages.” Vicky added, “For generations. Or generally, Maa-baap apne bachcho ke liye legacy chhor jaate hain (ones that the parents leave behind for their kids).”

Shah Rukh said, “Aur kabhi kabhi aise khush naseeb maa-baap hote hain jinke bachche wo legacy aage badhate hain. Aur aise hi ek cute se, chhote bachche hein, jisne na hi apne baap ka sapna poora kiya par unhe alag mukaam par le gaya. My brother, my friend. Ladies and gentlemen, my partner in good times and bad too, the one and only Karan Johar (Then there are some lucky parents whose child takes the legacy forward. This is for that cute, little boy who not only fulfilled the dreams of his father but also took it to a different level altogether)!”

Karan looks shocked

As the camera panned at Karan Johar's face, he looked pleasantly surprised at the mention of his name. He was seen mouthing, ‘What? Me?’ and then got up on stage. He gave Vicky a tight hug, and then went on to touch Shah Rukh's feet while accepting the award.

Karan made his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, 1998. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. He went on to direct films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, My Name Is Khan, Student of the Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His last directorial venture was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

The recent edition of the IIFA took place in Abu Dhabi from September 27 to September 29. Animal won Best Film, while Shah Rukh Khan won Best Actor for Jawan and Rani Mukerji won Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.