Ikkis box office collection day 2: Agastya Nanda's film sees dip, manages to cross 10 crore

Ikkis box office collection day 2: Sriram Raghavan's war drama was the first release of 2026. The film, which stars Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia and Dharmendra in his final screen appearance, opened to positive reviews. The film also defied trade expectations and performed decently on its first day of release. (Also read: Ikkis Twitter reviews: Dharmendra's final screen appearance makes fans emotional, war drama called a moving tribute) Ikkis box office collection: Agastya Nanda's performance earned praise.

Ikkis box office update

As per the latest report on Sacnilk, Ikkis collected ₹3.50 crore on its second day of release. It is a dip from the numbers the film earned on its opening day, which stood at ₹7 crore. This brings the total collection of the film to ₹10.50 crore after two days.

Ikkis is facing strong competition from Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar at the box office. Dhurandhar managed to collect ₹6.63 crore on its 29th day of release, taking its total to ₹745.63 crore.

About Ikkis

Ikkis is based on the extraordinary life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War, the film follows Arun’s journey from his early days in military training to the battlefield, highlighting his courage, patriotism, and ultimate sacrifice at the age of just 21.

Agastya plays Khetarpal in the film, while screen legend Dharmendra appears as his father in his final performance. Dharmendra died a little over a month before the film’s release. Ikkis is directed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Maddock Films.

As per the Hindustan Times review of the film, Ikkis “works best when it stops trying to be a war film and becomes a painful reminder. It tells you something unbearable: that our freedoms were bought by people who never got to live theirs. You leave the theatre not uplifted or proud, but hollowed out.”