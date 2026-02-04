Edit Profile
    Imran Khan recalls nepotism remarks during early career, says ‘Ranbir Kapoor faces no complaints’

    Imran Khan discusses the long-standing debate on nepotism in the film industry, noting it existed during his debut in 2008, too.

    Published on: Feb 04, 2026 9:27 AM IST
    Written by Ritika Kumar
    Actor Imran Khan says the debate around nepotism has always existed in the film industry and was very much present when he made his acting debut with Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in 2008, a film produced by his uncle Aamir Khan. Speaking to News18, Imran said he was aware of the perceptions around his background even at the time and believes little would have changed had he debuted today.

    Actor Imran Khan acknowledges the longstanding debate over nepotism in film, emphasising that talent outweighs lineage. He points to Ranbir Kapoor as a prime example.
    Actor Imran Khan acknowledges the longstanding debate over nepotism in film, emphasising that talent outweighs lineage. He points to Ranbir Kapoor as a prime example.

    Imran Khan on nepotism

    Imran noted that while nepotism is often discussed, it becomes a talking point only when the quality of work is questioned. He pointed out that audiences generally accept artistes from film families who consistently deliver strong performances, adding that talent ultimately determines longevity and credibility in the industry.

    For Imran, the most prominent example of merit outweighing lineage is Ranbir Kapoor. “Ranbir’s from film royalty. His family founded the film industry. But he’s a fantastic actor and nobody has any complaints about that. I really think that the issue comes in when people don’t like the quality of their work. If they don’t think that you’re a good actor or a filmmaker, then they’ll criticise you very rightly,” he stated.

    Imran also observed that the conversation around nepotism has intensified in recent years, driven by the growing volume of content and the increasing number of people entering the industry. With more films, television shows and web series being produced today, he said visibility has increased, leading to greater scrutiny and a wider range of opinions on talent and opportunity.

    Imran Khan's comeback

    Imran Khan has made his long-awaited return to the big screen with the release of the comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das and produced by Aamir Khan’s banner. The film, which hit theatres on January 16, 2026, marks Imran’s comeback after roughly a decade away from acting following his last major role in Katti Batti (2015).

