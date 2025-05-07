'India's Biggest GalaKaar': Shah Rukh Khan's historic Met Gala debut gets Amul's seal of approval

Shah Rukh Khan made history as the first Indian male actor to grace the blue carpet of the prestigious Met Gala this year. The superstar made a royal entry dressed by designer Sabyasachi, looking dapper in a floor-length, elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool, detailed with monogrammed Japanese horn buttons. Amul India celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Met Gala look in a new campaign.(Instagram/ Amul_india)

(Also read: Shah Rukh Khan thanks Sabyasachi for Met Gala debut: ‘It's not my space but…’)

Amul India pays tribute to SRK's Met Gala Look

Dairy brand Amul India took inspiration from the look and paid tribute to the actor by naming him 'India's Biggest Galakaar'. In their creative campaign, they included SRK's iconic Bengal Tiger Head Cane—crafted in 18k gold and studded with tourmalines, sapphires, and diamonds—and the signature ‘K’ necklace.

On Wednesday, Amul posted the artwork, which featured an animated version of the superstar in his Met Gala avatar, with the cane in one hand and Amul butter toast in another, on their social media. Their caption read, “#Amul Topical: Shahrukh Khan attends the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event!”

Shah Rukh thanked Sabyasachi

Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh thanked his designer Sabyasachi on his social media for introducing him to the Met Gala. The superstar posted two pictures-- one monochrome and another coloured, showcasing his black ensemble and exquisite jewellery. Shah Rukh wrote, “Thx @sabyasachiofficial & ur whole team for introducing me to the Met Gala. It’s not my ‘space’ but u made me feel so comfortable…becos u, like me, believe…Style & Fashion…is just being who you are. And all of u made me feel like a ‘K’!”

Indian celebs at Met Gala

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Met Gala 2025 also marked singer Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani's debut at the event. The other Indian celebrities who were present at the Met Gala this year were Priyanka Chopra, Isha Ambani, Manish Malhotra, Mona Patel, Natasha Poonawala, Prabal Gurung, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee.