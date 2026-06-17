India's Got Latent 2 on Netflix? Streamer drops Samay Raina show tease, fans fear it may be 'censored like Dhurandhar'

In many Indian households, a string of one lemon and seven green chillies — commonly known as nimbu mirchi — is traditionally believed to ward off the evil eye (nazar) and bring good luck.

Netflix and Samay shared the update in a joint Instagram post. The cheeky teaser was accompanied by an equally playful caption. The post read, "Drop (lemon and spice emojis) in the comments pls, we’re gonna need it.”

After Samay Raina confirmed Season 2 of India's Got Latent during his comedy special Still Alive, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update on the show. Now, it appears that Samay may be bringing the popular format to an OTT platform. Recently, Netflix India released a cryptic announcement featuring Samay’s bodyguard Amin Khan standing in front of a backdrop of red curtains.

While the post has sparked widespread speculation about India's Got Latent Season 2, Samay has not yet made a clear announcement about the project.

Samay also reshared the post on his Instagram Stories. He also posted another picture of himself holding a nimbu mirchi. The gesture seemed to suggest that his next project would need fans' support to keep criticism and negativity at bay, especially after the first season was taken down from YouTube following heavy backlash over the Ranveer Allahbadia controversy surrounding the show.

Fans react: 'It's gonna be heavily censored' Meanwhile, fans are convinced that the teaser is linked to India's Got Latent Season 2. Reddit users quickly declared that Netflix had effectively confirmed the show's return, and fans could hardly contain their excitement.

One fan wrote, “I think Netflix had also bought season 1 as they did with Kota factory, who knows.” Another comment read, "If this is what it takes to keep Latent alive, no problem at all."

However, several fans also expressed concern that the show would lose its raw, uncensored appeal if it moved to Netflix. Many feared that the content would be more heavily moderated compared to its original YouTube version.

One comment read, “Blud robbed subscription money for so many months only to bend down to the OTT platforms he once started a battle from Kingdom is down, quality will be less ( filtered ) and capitalism did us bad.” Other comments echoed similar sentiments. One complained, “It's gonna be heavily censored.” Another quipped, “It is the same as Raghav Chadda joining BJP.” One cited the example of the blockbuster Dhurandhar's release and wrote, “Just hope it doesn't get censored like Dhurandhar.”