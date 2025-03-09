India’s Got Latent controversy shows ripple effect, influencer marketing rates plummet: Report

The ripple effect of IGL controversy

As per a report by Money Control, the India’s Got Latent controversy fallout has created a ripple effect, affecting not only Ranveer's career but also the broader influencer community.

"The drop is significant, with rates falling by over 50 percent in some cases, and in some instances, influencers are not even being considered. The situation is such that while renegotiations are happening, if an influencer isn't even being considered, there's nothing left for them to negotiate... Influencers have lost deals and those who had nothing to do with this controversy," said Sumon K Chakrabarti, co-founder and CEO of ad agency Buffalo Soldiers.

According to lifestyle and travel influencer Shivaditya Barjatya, there might be 5-10 per cent drop in rates charged by influencers for brand deals. He said, “A macro influencer charging anywhere around ₹2.5 lakh has seen a drop of about 5-7 percent after this (Ranveer Allahbadia and India's Got Latent) controversy. Brands are too concerned. It has impacted the top category. The big following which impressed brands is now resulting in more scrutiny."

Samay also lost a brand deal in the fallout of the controversy around the show. He was about to close a contract with a company in the energy drink space, but the deal fell through.

The issue has brought more caution in the words we use to project ourselves, as per Ankita Rai, who shared that she knows that a few influencers have lost brand deals.

Recently, while doing a show, standup comic Harsh Gujral said that he took off two episodes of his new show Escape Room as he is scared of any backlash.

What is the India's Got Latent controversy?

Last month, Ranveer Allahbadia landed in soup for his inappropriate comments during a YouTube episode of India's Got Latent. The singer apologised with a video message a few days later, even though many took to social media and criticised the YouTuber for making jokes that were deemed offensive and derogatory.

During his appearance on a members-only episode of Samay’s show, India’s Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Last week, Ranveer and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) and submitted written apologies after being questioned for hours.