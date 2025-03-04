Vir Das mocks Indian award shows, takes a dig at India's Got Latent row: ‘We think of some of the jokes we would do’

Actor-comedian Vir Das took a tongue-in-cheek jibe at the award ceremonies in India, wondering why comedians are not approached to host any award show in India. He went on to take a dig at the ongoing India's Got Latent stir. Also read: Ashish Chanchlani says ‘lad lenge situation se’ in emotional first video after India's Got Latent row Last year, Vir Das created history by becoming the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards.(Instagram)

It seemed he was referring to the Oscars ceremony, which was hosted by Conan O'Brien, in his post.

Vir’s Insta post

The actor-comedian took to Instagram to share his views around the award shows, seemingly taking a dig at the India's Got Latent row, which surfaced following Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial joke on Samay Raina's show.

“While watching a major entertainment awards show. I'm pretty sure a few fellow Indian comedians play a game in our head. We wonder why Indian awards shows don't use modern stand-up comedians at major awards,” Vir wrote.

Vir added, “Then....we think of some of the jokes we would do, the utter shitstorm that would follow, then we think it's probably for the best”.

He took another swipe at the award shows in India, ridiculing the long list of sponsors that hosts are obligated to rattle off at the beginning of each ceremony. Vir shared, “Also we remember the opening monologue is at the top of the show, which logically requires showing up on time, and staying for the whole show, which again reaffirms....probably for the best also just rhythm wise...it's hard to do an edgy joke after saying "Manikchand pan pasand fun flips Zorro plus zandu bandu MDH MCD motorola parivar...”

Vir on the India’s Got Latent row

Last month, Vir took to Instagram to weigh in on the ongoing controversy surrounding Ranveer.

Through his Instagram Stories, Vir slammed the media's approach, calling it "a bunch of irrelevant mainstream media anchors bordering extinction coming together to take down new media that gets million more views”. He said that the criticism of new media, particularly YouTube influencers, was more about protecting traditional media interests than addressing the actual content or issue at hand.

He wrote, “Whether you like the new media or not is irrelevant. That's ALSO what's happening here. And while we debate what good comedy is, please debate what good journalism is, and the news that they SHOULD be doing, the questions they SHOULD be asking, and who they should be asking them to. A good artist will take their feedback head down, mouth shut, and maybe evolve. Either way, the consequences of your comedy on your career and audience are pretty instant. That's a natural process".

About the stir

During his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent, Ranveer asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once to make it stop forever?" Though everyone present on the show laughed it off, the remark did not sit well with some politicians and social media users. It received backlash, followed by multiple FIRs against Ranveer, Samay, Ashish Chanchlani, who was also one of the panellists, and Apoorva Mukhija.

Following the controversy, Ranveer apologised, and Samay removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from YouTube. The Supreme Court had initially prohibited them from airing new episodes. On Monday, the court allowed Ranveer to resume his podcast, The Ranveer Show, under several conditions.