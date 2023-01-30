Influencer mimics Sunny Leone from Splitsvilla, actor disagrees and reacts ‘I don’t sound like...'

Sunny Leone reacted to a parody video of herself, made by social media influencer Dharna Durga. The video is a hilarious mimicry of Sunny from the dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla season 14. In the ongoing show, Sunny appears as the host, alongside actor Arjun Bijlani. Also read: Arjun Bijlani on films: ‘I have been offered lots of roles but felt I deserve better’

The funny video stars the influencer in funky looks with a variety of hairstyles and outfits, to recreate Sunny's glamourous avatar in the show. She wears sunglasses and also holds an umbrella to imitate Sunny's lines from the show. From interacting with participants to explaining the challenges of the dating show, the video gives a glimpse of Sunny's role.

The video has left fans and celebrities in splits. Reacting to it, Uorfi Javed commented, “You’re too good Dharna,” with a laughing face emoji. “Hahhahahha I love this,” added Dolly Singh. Meanwhile, Sunny Leone said, “Hmmm….I don’t think I sound like a valley girl…but nice one ladies.” Many fans have also dropped funny emojis in their comments.

Sunny Leone has been a part of MTV's Splitsvilla since 2014 as a host. Earlier, she was seen alongside Rannvijay Singha. However, this season he was replaced by Arjun Bijlani.

Talking about working with Sunny, Arjun earlier told Hindustan Times, “In a day or two, me and Sunny hit the right chord. We were having fun and chilling. Initially, you come with a lot of inhibitions and then I started enjoying with Sunny and the contestants. It was amazing and felt like I have been hosting it for several seasons.”

Splitsvilla season 14 features 10 girls--Shrea Prasad, Kashish Ratnani, Sakshi Dwivedi, Saumya Bhandari, Akashlina Chandra, Pema Leilani, Aradhana Verma, Oviya Dranal, Soundous Moufakir, Sakshi Shrivas, and 10 boys--Joshua Chhabra, Hamid Barkzi, Rishabh Jaiswal, Honey Kamboj, Justin D’Cruz, Amir Hussain, Dhruvin Busa, Sohail Khan, Kashish Pundir and Aagaz Akhtar.

All of them are competing with each other to find their true connection and take home the winners' titles at the same time. It premiered on November 12 last year on MTV India with the tagline ‘Pyaar Samundar Paar’. It is also digitally available on Voot.

