Inside Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar's wedding: Hrithik Roshan dances with Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty blushes

Actor Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on Saturday. Videos and photos from the wedding are now doing rounds on the internet.

A fan account shared a video from the wedding on Instagram. In the video, Farhan can be seen dancing with his wife Shibani to the song Dil Chahta Hai, sung by Shankar Mahadevan at the party. Actor Hrithik Roshan, who was one of the guests, was also spotted grooving to the song, at one point, he hugs filmmaker Farah Khan, who was also a part of the wedding.

Another fan shared a series of photos in which Anusha was seen dancing happily, with her hands up in the air. For the wedding, Shibani wore a red gown, with a matching veil, while Farhan went for an all-black look for the big day.

Shibani and Farhan, who have been dating for almost three years now, decided to tie the knot at Javed's house. Shibani's sisters Anusha Dandekar, Apeksha Dandekar and her best friend Rhea Chakraborty were seen arriving at the Khandala farmhouse on Saturday morning.

On Thursday, Shibani's mehendi function was organised. Earlier this week, Farhan also had a blast at his bachelor party. Taking to Instagram, Farhan shared a picture with his friends. In the photo, the groom-to-be posed with his close friends, including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also featured the cut-outs of Shibani and Farhan's faces. "The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post. Shibani commented on the post, "Umm... technically I am there too."

The news about the couple's wedding was confirmed by Javed Akhtar. In an interview with Bombay Times, Javed said, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”

Farhan was earlier married to hair-stylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple parted ways in 2017, after 17 years of marriage.

