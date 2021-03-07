IND USA
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif Ali Khan, sister Sara calls them 'carbon copy'. See pics

  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's birthday party earlier this week. The party was organised by their father, Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing two pictures, she wrote: "Daddy’s Day Out #likefatherlikeson #carboncopy." In the first one, all three pose for the camera while in the second, siblings are seen. Their fans loved the pictures and dropped a bunch of heart and fire emojis in the comments section.


On Friday, Sara was the first in the family to wish her kid brother. Sharing a picture of a football-themed cake in English football club Chelsea colours, she had written: "I love my little brother."

The bash that Saif had hosted saw a number of star kids including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, Suneil Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, actor Alaya F, among others, in attendance. Ibrahim's good friend Orhan Awatramani also shared pictures from the bash.

Orhan Awatramani had earlier shared a picture of them from Pataudi.
Orhan Awatramani had earlier shared a picture of them from Pataudi.


There has been much speculation that Ibrahim will also join the film industry like so many of his family members. Sara was once asked if she had any advice for Ibrahim.

Also read: Rannvijay Singha wishes wife Prianka on her birthday: 'This year is another special one my baby mama'

Speaking to ETimes, she said her younger brother’s sense of humour is remarkable : “His humour is amazing. My only tip to him would be to just be an all-rounded human being. You know, I think that films are a beautiful business and he would be lucky to enter this world. And if he needs advice in terms of acting or anything like that, he has many people in the family also to turn to, there are much bigger actors and stars and you know, much more experienced than I am.”

