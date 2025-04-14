Menu Explore
Inside Malti's New York trip with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: A walk in the park, baking, feasting on ice-cream

ByAnanya Das
Apr 14, 2025 08:56 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra posted a video of her daughter Malti running in the corridor of their New York hotel, shouting something. She was seen in a green outfit.

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures from her recent trip to New York with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Priyanka shared how the family had fun during their trip. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra cuddles with daughter Malti Marie, shares her adorable pic as she plays dress up)

Priyanka Chopra shared photos with Malti from their New York trip.
Priyanka Chopra shared photos with Malti from their New York trip.

Priyanka Chopra shares pics from New York featuring Malti

In the first photo, Priyanka Chopra smiled as she clicked a selfie. She was seen in a grey blazer and a cap. She posted a video of Malti running in the corridor of their hotel, shouting something. She was seen in a green outfit.

The toddler looked at the ground as she gave her mom a glimpse of her colourful hair ties. Priyanka also shared a close-up photo of her beverage. In another photo, Malti was seen sitting on the floor as she pulled out a tray with baked cookies.

Priyanka posts pics with Hrithik, Saba

Malti joined Priyanka and Nick Jonas to meet their friends, actor-couple Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Sophie Choudry also joined them. Malti also joined her parents for a walk in the park.

She also spent some time by a lake as she stood next to Priyanka and Nick. Priyanka also gave glimpses of a cafe she visited and also as she met her friends. Priyanka also watched a Broadway show--Death Becomes Her and shared pictures.

Priyanka spends some time with family in NY

A photo showed Malti sitting on a bench on the side of a road and looking at her ice cream. She was dressed in a colourful outfit. The last picture was of a room, but what caught fans' attention was a picture frame of Priyanka's Quantico. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "April so far (red heart, smiling face with hearts and kissing mark emojis)." She geo-tagged the location as New York.

Recently, Priyanka and Malti went to New York to watch Nick's performance in the musical The Last Five Years. Hrithik and Saba also joined them. Hrithik shared a post on Instagram praising 'simply incredible' Nick and the musical. He also spoke about their meeting.

The Last Five Years revolves around a rising author, Jamie (Nick), and an aspiring actor, Cathy (Adrienne Warren), who fall in and out of love over the course of five years.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Inside Malti's New York trip with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: A walk in the park, baking, feasting on ice-cream
Follow Us On