Internet baffled by Harshvardhan Rane’s 'shirt ke upar dressing’ scene in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Harshvardhan’s film under fire for on-screen blooper

It all began when a doctor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to highlight the scene, poking fun at the lack of logic often seen in Bollywood films.

Sharing the image from the film, the social media user wrote, “Bollywood Doctors are soo advanced.... Shirt ke Upper Dressing (Dressing is over the shirt)....."

As soon as the post surfaced on social media, many people found it hilarious and flooded the comments section with jokes about the goof-up. The screenshot of the scene was widely shared on Instagram as well.

One wrote, “Maybe they couldn’t afford to tear that shirt,” with another quipping, “Low budget movie.”

“Logo ko pta kaisa chalega ki khoon nikal rha (How will people get to now that blood is coming out of the injury),” one shared. Another joked, “Everything is possible in love and bollywood.”

One comment read, “They don't have time. Next clip will dancing and songs.”

“Bollywood medical logic is in its own multiverse,” another wrote, with one mentioning, “Just Bollywood things. They even lost their basic sense or what.”

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

At the moment, Harshvardhan is in the spotlight for the performance of his film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat at the box office. The romantic drama, which also stars Sonam Bajwa, is working well at the box office. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the romantic drama is produced under the banner Desi Movies Factory. The film also stars Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, Ananth Narayan and Rajesh Khera in key roles. The film opened to mixed reviews, and has registered business of ₹55 crore.