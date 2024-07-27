Taapsee Pannu on working with Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein: ‘I have been lucky with all my films with Sir’

The song launch event for Hauli Hauli from Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu recently witnessed the presence of its lead actors. In an interview with MS Shorts during the event, Taapsee got nostalgic about her previous collaborations with Akshay. She said she has been very fortunate to have worked in movies like Baby and Mission Mangal. Also read: Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious response to being congratulated on her marriage) Taapsee Pannu recalled her working association with Akshay Kumar.

Taapsee’s comment on Akshay Kumar

Taapse said, "There were two reasons to do this film, firstly kisko comedy karne me maza nahi aata (who doesn't like doing comedy), second was kisko Mudassar ki lihi huin lines bolne me maza nahi aayega (who doesn't enjoy to speak the dialgues written by Mudassar). I think these were the only two reasons for me to do the film. Main ensemble cast karna bohot enjoy karti hoon. Actually ek strange trivia deti hoon. 5 saal pehle 2019 me August 15 ko ek picture aayi thi - Mission Mangal. Akshay Sir aur main saath me usme the, that was also an ensemble cast and now again (Five years ago a movie released in 2019 called Mission Mangal. It had me and Akshay Sir, that was also an ensemble cast and now again. So, hoping and fingers crossed. I have been lucky with all the films I have done with Sir. It started with Baby, Naam Shabana, Mission Mangal and now this is the fourth film with him and I can only hope it is going to get bigger and bigger).”

Taapsee Pannu's acting career

Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor. She later starred in popular films such as Pink, Judwaa 2, Badla, Mulk, Thappad, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa and Blurr. She was also paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki.

Taapsee's Khel Khel Mein also features Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan in crucial characters. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Vipul D Shah. She will also be seen next in Jayprad Desai's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Anand L Rai. The romantic-thriller features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal characters.

Khel Khel Mein releases on August 15. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba releases on August 9, 2024.