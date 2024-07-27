 Taapsee Pannu on working with Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein: ‘I have been lucky with all my films with Sir’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taapsee Pannu on working with Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein: ‘I have been lucky with all my films with Sir’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
Jul 27, 2024 04:48 PM IST

Taapsee Pannu got nostalgic about her films - Baby, Mission Mangal with Akshay Kumar at the launch event of Hauli Hauli song from Khel Khel Mein.

The song launch event for Hauli Hauli from Khel Khel Mein, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu recently witnessed the presence of its lead actors. In an interview with MS Shorts during the event, Taapsee got nostalgic about her previous collaborations with Akshay. She said she has been very fortunate to have worked in movies like Baby and Mission Mangal. Also read: Taapsee Pannu has a hilarious response to being congratulated on her marriage)

Taapsee Pannu recalled her working association with Akshay Kumar.
Taapsee Pannu recalled her working association with Akshay Kumar.

Taapsee’s comment on Akshay Kumar

Taapse said, "There were two reasons to do this film, firstly kisko comedy karne me maza nahi aata (who doesn't like doing comedy), second was kisko Mudassar ki lihi huin lines bolne me maza nahi aayega (who doesn't enjoy to speak the dialgues written by Mudassar). I think these were the only two reasons for me to do the film. Main ensemble cast karna bohot enjoy karti hoon. Actually ek strange trivia deti hoon. 5 saal pehle 2019 me August 15 ko ek picture aayi thi - Mission Mangal. Akshay Sir aur main saath me usme the, that was also an ensemble cast and now again (Five years ago a movie released in 2019 called Mission Mangal. It had me and Akshay Sir, that was also an ensemble cast and now again. So, hoping and fingers crossed. I have been lucky with all the films I have done with Sir. It started with Baby, Naam Shabana, Mission Mangal and now this is the fourth film with him and I can only hope it is going to get bigger and bigger).”

Taapsee Pannu's acting career

Taapsee made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor. She later starred in popular films such as Pink, Judwaa 2, Badla, Mulk, Thappad, Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa and Blurr. She was also paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki.

Taapsee's Khel Khel Mein also features Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan in crucial characters. The movie is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Vipul D Shah. She will also be seen next in Jayprad Desai's Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon and produced by Anand L Rai. The romantic-thriller features Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal in pivotal characters.

Khel Khel Mein releases on August 15. Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba releases on August 9, 2024.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu on working with Akshay Kumar in Khel Khel Mein: ‘I have been lucky with all my films with Sir’
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On