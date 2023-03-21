Internet has mixed reactions to Ranveer Singh picking trash at event: 'Samne media wale hain'

Ranveer Singh inaugurated celebrity hair designer Darshan Yewalekar's salon on Monday and was in a carefree mood as he was seen playing a prank on celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha and picking some trash from the floor. Some were, however, not convinced with his gesture of picking trash, calling it a publicity stunt. Some also said he was influenced by actor-wife Deepika Padukone, who has often spoken about being obsessed with cleanliness. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor pose with Rani Mukerji ahead of her birthday: 'Rani ke do Anmol Ratan' Ranveer Singh was seen picking some trash at an event. (Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer arrived at the launch in a plane black T-shirt, grey denims and black shoes and had his hair tied in a ponytail. As he walked beside a makeshift wall, he spotted some tiny tidbits and picked them up. A paparazzo captured him picking the trash and shared the video on Instagram.

An Instagram user commented on the video, “Inki biwi ko OCD hai isliye (because his wife has OCD).” Another added, “Deepika is very neat and clean, she even revealed in many reality shows she's too much into managing cleanliness with her homely stuffs too, now may be its effective in his lifestyle as well.” One more wrote, “Iska jawab toh Ranveer ke ghar ka staff dega (only their domestic worked can answer this).”

A person also wrote, “India ke roads pe to bahot kachra rehta hai, wo to kabhi nahi uthaya... Samne media Wale hai iske liye ye stunt...very bad (there is so much trash on Indians roads, you never picked up that. This is a stunt in front of the media… very bad).” Another joked, “Diamond ki ring mili thi (he spotted a diamond ring).” One commented on his recent last film Cirkus. “Kachara pasand nahi to aise movies karte ku ho @ranveersingh (if you don't like trash, why do you do trash movies).” A person also questioned the paparazzo for highlighting the moment.

Ranveer also played a prank on Rohan Shrestha by kicking him, when he was posing for cameras. Rohan was shocked and laughed when he realised what had happened.

