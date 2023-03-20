Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor pose with Rani Mukerji ahead of her birthday: 'Rani ke do Anmol Ratan'

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor pose with Rani Mukerji ahead of her birthday: 'Rani ke do Anmol Ratan'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 20, 2023 08:39 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took a selfie with Rani Mukerji to celebrate the release of her new film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. She turns 45 on March 21.

Ahead of her 45th birthday on March 21, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took a selfie with 'Mrs Chatterjee' herself, Rani Mukerji. The actor shared a happy photograph of the trio as they felicitated Rani on her new film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which is in theatres now. While Ranveer called Arjun and himself as Rani's 'Gunday', Arjun commented on the post and referred to themselves as Rani's Anmol Ratan. (Also read: Rani Mukerji cried many times during Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway shoot; director calls film 'emotional ride')

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh both shared selfies with Rani Mukerji to wish her on the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh both shared selfies with Rani Mukerji to wish her on the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

On Instagram, Ranveer Singh posted a photograph of himself, Arjun and Rani dressed in black. He captioned the post, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday! (grinning face and red heart emojis) #ranimukherjee @arjunkapoor #mrschatterjeevsnorway #intheatersnow." The photo shows the three of them with huge grins aimed towards the camera. Ranveer and Arjun starred in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production Gunday (2014) with Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan.

Arjun Kapoor also commented on the post with a cheeky reply and stated, "Rani ke do Anmol Ratan (face with tears of joy and red heart emojis)." One Instagram user added, "Mere Ranveer-Arjun aayenge (grinning face emoji). Later, he added his own post with a new photo of himself, Rani and Ranveer. Rani has worn black frame spectacles in the alternate photo. The photos seem to have been taken during the screening of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway held a few days ago.

While Rani has yet to act opposite Ranveer or Arjun, she has spent time with both as they have worked on a number of YRF films. She is married to Aditya Chopra who is the head of the studio now. They got married in 2014 and have a seven-year-old daughter Adira Chopra.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in a double role, while Arjun was part of the ensemble cast of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma.

Rani's last film was the comedy sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. She made her debut in 1996 with the Hindi film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and the Bengali film Biyer Phool, directed by her father Ram Mukherjee. Coincidentally, both films were released on the same day in October 1996.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh arjun kapoor rani mukerji + 1 more
ranveer singh arjun kapoor rani mukerji
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out