Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor pose with Rani Mukerji ahead of her birthday: 'Rani ke do Anmol Ratan'

Ahead of her 45th birthday on March 21, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor took a selfie with 'Mrs Chatterjee' herself, Rani Mukerji. The actor shared a happy photograph of the trio as they felicitated Rani on her new film, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which is in theatres now. While Ranveer called Arjun and himself as Rani's 'Gunday', Arjun commented on the post and referred to themselves as Rani's Anmol Ratan. (Also read: Rani Mukerji cried many times during Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway shoot; director calls film 'emotional ride') Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh both shared selfies with Rani Mukerji to wish her on the release of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway.

On Instagram, Ranveer Singh posted a photograph of himself, Arjun and Rani dressed in black. He captioned the post, "Mrs. Chatterjee vs Gunday! (grinning face and red heart emojis) #ranimukherjee @arjunkapoor #mrschatterjeevsnorway #intheatersnow." The photo shows the three of them with huge grins aimed towards the camera. Ranveer and Arjun starred in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) production Gunday (2014) with Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan.

Arjun Kapoor also commented on the post with a cheeky reply and stated, "Rani ke do Anmol Ratan (face with tears of joy and red heart emojis)." One Instagram user added, "Mere Ranveer-Arjun aayenge (grinning face emoji). Later, he added his own post with a new photo of himself, Rani and Ranveer. Rani has worn black frame spectacles in the alternate photo. The photos seem to have been taken during the screening of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway held a few days ago.

While Rani has yet to act opposite Ranveer or Arjun, she has spent time with both as they have worked on a number of YRF films. She is married to Aditya Chopra who is the head of the studio now. They got married in 2014 and have a seven-year-old daughter Adira Chopra.

Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in a double role, while Arjun was part of the ensemble cast of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey with Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and Konkona Sensharma.

Rani's last film was the comedy sequel Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. She made her debut in 1996 with the Hindi film Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat and the Bengali film Biyer Phool, directed by her father Ram Mukherjee. Coincidentally, both films were released on the same day in October 1996.

