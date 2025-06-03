IPL 2025 Final: Ajay Devgn gives Son of Sardaar advice to Punjab Kings, Shiva Rajkumar backs RCB. Watch

India is set for a thrilling IPL 2025 finale between the Royal Challengers Bengal and the Punjab Kings. Both teams are competing for their maiden IPL trophies. Indian actors like Ajay Devgn and Shiva Rajkumar have also voiced their support for their favourite teams, cheering them on for a grand victory. (Also Read: Preity Zinta goes ‘Punjabi aa gaye oye’ as Punjab Kings enters IPL final, celebrates win over Mumbai Indians) Ajay Devgn and Shiva Rajkumar share videos for their favourite teams amid RCB vs PBKS IPL finale.

Ajay Devgn cheers for Punjab Kings

On Tuesday, Ajay took to Instagram and shared a video cheering for Preity Zinta's team, Punjab Kings, offering them a spirited piece of advice as Jassi from Son of Sardaar. In the video, he was heard saying in Punjabi, "One piece of advice from a Sardar to Punjab Kings: Childhood pants don’t fit in youth, and not every no-ball gives a free hit. The one who hunts in a crowd is not a lion, but a thug. And when the opponent is strong, defeating them brings a different kind of joy. So, never miss a catch — practise holding the ball. When you hit sixes, you’ll wipe the smile off the other team’s faces. And if their faces fall, just say, ‘Oye paaji, at least smile once in a while.’ Do the impossible. Remember — you just have to win. All the best."

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar expressed his support for RCB and said, “RCB is going to play the IPL final with PBKS. I wish them all the best. My heart will always be with RCB. RCB should rock — and this time, the cup is ours. Good luck. I pray to God to give RCB a lot of strength. Love you, RCB."

Earlier, SS Rajamouli also weighed in on the RCB vs PBKS final and wrote on X, "Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite… This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped… Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped… Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years. He deserves this year’s trophy too…On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too. Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak…”

RCB vs PBKS match

Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. At the 12-over mark, RCB stood at 103 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. While Virat Kohli remained steady at the crease, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar, and Mayank Agarwal fell early. Preity Zinta was seen cheering enthusiastically after Salt's dismissal, while Anushka Sharma appeared visibly disappointed from the stands.