Irrfan Khan died in April 2020.
Irrfan complimented a big actress' makeup artist in front of her but didn't compliment the star, recalls wife Sutapa

  • Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, recalled how the late actor once complimented a 'big star's' makeup artist, but not the actress herself. She said that Irrfan found it impossible to 'pretend'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 10:39 AM IST

Sutapa Sikdar, the wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, has said that he found it impossible to do and say things he didn't believe in. And because of this, he would avoid attending industry parties.

Recalling an incident, Sutapa, who appeared in an interview with her son Babil, said that Irrfan once complimented a makeup artist, without realising that it might seem strange to the actor who was sitting right there, without receiving a compliment for her beauty too.

"He did not pretend. He did not say it till he meant it," she told Film Companion. "You know in our industry how much we have to pretend. That's why he avoided all the parties, and going socially... Because he couldn't do that. He couldn't (make) small talk. He couldn't say, 'Oh wow, what a film', when he didn't mean it from inside."

Sutapa said that he did this not out of 'snobbishness', but because he didn't want to offend anyone. She continued in Hindi, "He had no shame. He would tell a big star's makeup artist, 'You're so beautiful'. He would not remember that (he) should tell it to the actress and not the makeup person." Babil laughed at the memory.

It has been almost one year since Irrfan's death. The actor had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, and had been battling the illness for over two years. His last film was Angrezi Medium, which he shot during his treatment.

Also read: Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals what actor told him in his final days: 'I'm going to die'

Babil will soon be making his acting debut, with an upcoming Netflix film titled Qala, directed by Anvitaa Dutt and co-starring Tripti Dimri. A behind-the-scenes announcement video was released recently.

