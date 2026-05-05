Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan's unreleased film The Last Tenant finally out on YouTube, on the late actor's death anniversary

On Irrfan Khan’s sixth death anniversary, a remarkable piece of cinematic history was resurrected from the archives with the quiet release of The Last Tenant on YouTube. The film features a young Irrfan alongside Vidya Balan, offering a rare glimpse into their early performances. Shot nearly 25 years ago, the film was written and directed by Sarthak Dasgupta and produced by Neena and Sarthak Dasgupta.

Sarthak Dasgupta's film The Last Tenant, starring Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan.

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The film is believed to be among Vidya Balan’s earliest works – possibly even her first film after her brief stint on television – making The Last Tenant a rare and significant milestone in her career. It also marks the only on-screen collaboration between her and Irrfan Khan. Unreleased for nearly 25 years, the film finally premiered on April 29 as a tribute to the late actor, offering audiences a poignant glimpse into a long-lost chapter of Indian cinema.

Why The Last Tenant was shelved for 2 decades

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{{^usCountry}} The Last Tenant remained shelved for over two decades after its original footage was lost, leaving the film in limbo. Sarthak Dasgupta, who both produced and directed the project, had all but given up hope – until a recent discovery changed everything. He managed to recover a VHS copy of the film, finally making it possible for this long-lost project to be restored and shared with audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Last Tenant remained shelved for over two decades after its original footage was lost, leaving the film in limbo. Sarthak Dasgupta, who both produced and directed the project, had all but given up hope – until a recent discovery changed everything. He managed to recover a VHS copy of the film, finally making it possible for this long-lost project to be restored and shared with audiences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on the film’s long journey to its release, he said, “I was a novice with everything to learn. I hadn't assisted anyone. I hadn't been to film school. There was no Amazon to order books from. No YouTube to watch tutorials on. Fuelled by pure intuition, I had embarked on a journey, still unsure if it could become a career. Releasing this film now, as a tribute to Irrfan, makes it even more emotional. It feels like revisiting a forgotten dream.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on the film’s long journey to its release, he said, “I was a novice with everything to learn. I hadn't assisted anyone. I hadn't been to film school. There was no Amazon to order books from. No YouTube to watch tutorials on. Fuelled by pure intuition, I had embarked on a journey, still unsure if it could become a career. Releasing this film now, as a tribute to Irrfan, makes it even more emotional. It feels like revisiting a forgotten dream.” {{/usCountry}}

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The film also marks Dasgupta’s debut as a director, a significant turning point in his career. Having just completed his Engineering and MBA, he chose to leave behind a corporate path to pursue filmmaking – a decision that eventually shaped his creative journey. He later went on to direct the Music Teacher, as well as 200 Halla Ho starring Amol Palekar and Rinku Rajguru. Expanding into long-form storytelling, he also created web series such as Dharavi Bank, among other projects.

About The Last Tenant

Now accessible to audiences worldwide, the film offers a compelling window into the formative years of two actors who would go on to redefine performance in Indian cinema. Even in its raw, unpolished state, one can glimpse the beginnings of Irrfan Khan’s subtle yet profoundly expressive screen presence, alongside the early signs of Vidya Balan’s magnetic on-screen appeal.

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The plot centres on a broken musician who seeks refuge in an abandoned house before leaving the country. Within its quiet, haunting spaces, memory, music, and longing begin to blur gradually. As the protagonist sets out on his journey, nothing unfolds the way he expects. Conceived in 2000, the film was made with no budget and no guarantees – only Dasgupta’s singular vision, which brought together a group of young actors to create something understated yet quietly magical.

“It feels surreal to see The Last Tenant finally reach audiences. I was just starting out, trying to find my footing…Working with Irrfan was incredibly special then and that much more now considering its the only time I got to share screen space with him. This film is a beautiful reminder of where it all began for me, and I’m glad it is being shared as a tribute to him,” said Vidya Balan, expressing nostalgia evoked by the film’s recent release.

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Released under the aegis of Sarthak Dasgupta’s production banner, The Salt Inc., the film also features Annu Khandelwal, Saurabh Agarwal, Sabya Saachi, Satish Kalra, and Anand Mishra, among others. Within just three days of its launch on YouTube, the film garnered close to two lakh views, signalling a strong response from audiences.

For fans of Irrfan Khan, the release carries an added emotional resonance. Coinciding with his death anniversary, The Last Tenant becomes more than just a rediscovered film – it stands as a poignant tribute to an actor whose legacy continues to leave a lasting imprint on Indian cinema.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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