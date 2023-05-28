Sutapa Sikdar reveals Irrfan cried when she acknowledged his performance for the first time for this film

Irrfan delivered several memorable performances in his illustrious career in Hindi film industry and Hollywood. However, none of them won immense praise from his wife Sutapa Sikdar, until his 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar, for which he won a National Film Award as well. Sutapa has now talked about the moment both Irrfan and her cried after she watched the film. Also read: When Sutapa Sikdar was nervous as Irrfan chatted with Hollywood composer in English: ‘Abhi ye kuch galat bolega’ Sutapa Sikdar praised very few performances of husband Irrfan.

A new book titled Irrfan: A Life in Movies will be unveiled on June 7. It has excerpts from one of Sutapa's interviews in which she talked about his best performances.

As quoted by PTI, Sutapa said, “I would not say, 'Arre wah, kya kamaal kar diya toone!' (What a remarkable performance you’ve given!) Till I actually felt it, you know? Like in Paan Singh Tomar, I felt that he lived that character, and I cried. And he cried because he said this is the first time I was acknowledging his performance.”

Sutapa liked these Irrfan-starrers

As per the news agency, Sutapa has also talked about her favourite performances of Irrfan. She has revealed in the book that she loved him in American drama television series In Treatment, Qarib Qarib Single and Maqbool, in which she felt he even outdid his idol Naseeruddin Shah in some scenes.

Irrfan: Life in Movies offers a compelling account of Irrfan's life and achievements -- starting from his days at the NSD to his nearly a decade-long stint in television and his gradual ascent in the film industry. Sutapa was his friend at NSD.

Sutapa on marriage with Irrfan

Last year, Sutapa had revealed in a Pinkvilla interview that Irrfan wasn't ‘husband material’ and was afraid that she would leave him. “He never made me feel special. I knew I was. He couldn’t imagine his life without me. It doesn’t sound humble but for many years, he was scared that I’d get bored and leave him,” she told the portal.

Sutapa was recently spotted with son Babil Khan at the Mumbai airport. The mother-son duo are occasionally spotted at film events, award shows and in pictures from their vacations. Irrfan and Sutapa also have a younger son, Yuhaan Khan.

