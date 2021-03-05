Jackie Shroff gets smacked by Ayesha Jhukla for saying he is 'adha kabar mein', Watch video

Jackie Shroff donated an ambulance towards the care of dogs and other animals. At an event on Thursday in Mumbai, he was joined by actor Ayesha Jhulka, who was the one organising it all.

During the event, Jackie was asked to speak for the audience. In his usual 'Jaggu Dada' style, Jackie cracked up the audience multiple times. At one point, he even joked about his old age and how he is close to dying, earning himself a smack on his arm by Ayesha.

"Our children should understand the concern, the care, the love and the affection. That's important. Baaki toh samjhe... apun to aadha kabar mein baithela hai (You understand that I am halfway inside my coffin)," he said. After getting scolded by Ayesha for his morbid thoughts, he said, "Nai nai, 90 tak toh khechne ka hai. Main apni baat karra hu yaar. (No no, I will push it to 90. I am talking about myself)."





Jackie even added that his son, actor Tiger Shroff, is interested in caring for animals and has offered Ayesha to let him know if she needs more ambulances in the future. Jackie added that while he cannot take care of animals, as he cannot take care of himself either, it is his children who love animals a lot.

Jackie recently posted a sweet photo on Instagram on Tiger's birthday. The throwback picture shows Jackie tying baby Tiger's show laces. Another showed Tiger as a baby, peaking from inside Jackie's shirt. Sharing it, he wrote, "My HeartThrob Sorry Didnt post your birthday picture ... (had it on my insta story)."

Jackie was recently seen in films such as Bharat and web series Criminal Justice with Pankaj Tripathi and Vikrant Massey. He will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Mumbai Saga.

