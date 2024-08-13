Jackie Shroff recalls days of struggle, says he was ‘bitten by a rat’ in Mumbai chawl

Jackie Shroff opened up about his humble beginnings as a struggling actor in the Hindi film industry. The actor, who emerged as a star in the 80s, shared memories of his life in Mumbai's Teen Batti chawl in a new interview with Ranveer Allahbadia. The actor said that he was bit by a rat when he was living in a small room in the chawl. (Also read: Krushna Abhishek says only he is allowed to impersonate Jackie Shroff: 'He personally called me') Jackie Shroff talked about staying in a chawl in Mumbai.

What Jackie said

During the interview, Jackie said in Hindi, “I remember those years when I would stand outside chawl’s bathroom with my mug. There were seven small buildings and we had a total of three bathrooms for all the people of those buildings. There would be a line outside the toilet every morning because people would be in a hurry to go to work. This memory is still so fresh in my mind… that sometimes I still see myself standing in that line in my dreams.”

'I used to sleep on the floor of this room'

When he was shown a picture of the same room during the interview, Jackie continued, “I used to sit on the floor and eat, which is the best way to eat I think. My mother would cook and I would sit on the ground and eat. Those memories haven’t left my mind. I used to sleep on the floor of this room. I saw a snake in the corner of that room. Once a rat bit me and my mom. This I am talking about mid 60s that time around. I sometimes go there, it is a place where I grew up. I even told the landlord to give the space to me for rent but he said no. I told I would pay the same amount as others but he did not budge. I am still trying…”

Jackie will be next seen in Varun Dhawan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer action-thriller Baby John. He is also playing the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in crucial characters.