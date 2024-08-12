Krushna Abhishek says only he is allowed to impersonate Jackie Shroff: 'He personally called me'

Krushna Abhishek has finally clarified the curiosity over his imitation of Jackie Shroff. After the latter moved the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights, there was concern that Krushna might not be allowed to mimic Jackie in his future stand-up acts. However, the actor-comedian has in a recent interview with ETimes TV revealed that the veteran actor personally called him and asked him to continue with his imitation. (Also read: Jackie Shroff was bad actor, Shatrughan Sinha is overconfident: Subhash Ghai) Krushna Abhishek has revealed that only he is allowed to mimic Jackie Shroff.

Krushna confirms he can mimic Jackie Shroff

Krushna, said that he is “the only artiste, who is allowed to impersonate Jackie Dada as the latter personally called him” regarding the same. He said that the veteran actor praised him for his imitation.

Earlier, after the actor's lawsuit in HC, Kashmera Shah was asked if Krushna will stop mimicking Jackie. She took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “To all the disappointed fans that have been messaging us I just want to tell you all that please understand that Imitation is The Highest Form Of Flattery. Krushna loves #jaggu dada @apnabhidu @krushna30.”

When Jackie Shroff praised Krushna's mimicry

Jackie also heaped praise on Krushna in one of Kapil Sharma's comedy shows and said, “Meri acting toh bhidu mere se bhi bhaari karta hai, mere ko maalum nahi tha ki aisa hai main. Toh main Krushna ko zara bulana chahta hun. Krushna bawa mera bacha, aur sabko bacha banaya toh ek din joote khaayega bhai. Mera bacha, mera bacha aaja mera bacha. (This person acts like me much better than I do, I wasn't aware that I appear like this. So, I want to call Krushhna. Krushna, my child. And if you keep on making everyone your child, you'll get beaten up someday. Come here my child.)”

Jackie Shroff's upcoming projects

Jackie will be next seen in Varun Dhawan-Rashmika Mandanna starrer action-thriller Baby John. He is also playing the antagonist in Rohot Shetty's Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor in crucial characters.