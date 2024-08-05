Subhash Ghai calls Jackie Shroff 'bad actor', says Shatrughan Sinha used to be 'overconfident'

'Bad actor was Jackie Shroff, actor is Anil Kapoor'

The filmmaker said, "Paanch kism ke actor hote hai sir. Ek hota hai non-actor, aur ek hota hai bad actor (There are five types of actors, one is non-actor and another is bad actor). Bad actor was Jackie Shroff. Actor is Anil Kapoor... joh overconfident the who hamesha Shatrughan Sinha the. Shatrughan ka sabse bada problem tha ki woh time pe kabhi nahi pahuchta tha (Overconfident actor was Shatrughan; his biggest issue was that he was never on time)."

Subhash worked with Jackie and Anil in the 1989 film Ram Lakhan, among others. With veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, the filmmaker teamed up for films such as Kalicharan (1976) and Vishwanath (1978), among others.

On his 'tu-tu main-main' with Shah Rukh Khan

Further opening up about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan, with whom he worked on their 1997 film Pardes, Subhas said, "Jaise maine Pardes mein Shah Rukh ke saath kaam kiya, uska aur mera man-mutav chalta rehta tha, tu-tu main-main chalti rahti thi... phir Karz (1980) ke baad maine socha jitney bhi current stars hai unke saath picture nahi banani hai agar picture asli banani hai (I used to have tiffs with Shah Rukh during Pardes. After Karz I thought I will not work with current stars if I want to make a good film)."

In the interview, the filmmaker also addressed being called 'showman' of Indian cinema and said he does not like to see himself like that. Subhash's notable films include Kalicharan (1976), Vishwanath (1978), Karz (1980), Hero (1983), Vidhaata (1982), Meri Jung (1985), Karma (1986), Ram Lakhan (1989), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997) and Taal (1999).