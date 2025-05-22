Janhvi Kapoor has a curt response to people who say she is all plastic

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's looks have often been under scrutiny, with many speculating about possible plastic surgery. Now, the actor has finally addressed the constant chatter with a blunt response. Also read: ‘Feels weird coming back without her’: Emotional Janhvi Kapoor reveals Cannes was Sridevi’s favourite holiday spot Janhvi Kapoor has a blunt response to people who throw hate her way.

Janhvi hits back at her haters

Janhvi is currently in Cannes, attending the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where she has been making glamorous outings. Now, a video of her getting ready for one of her appearances has emerged on social media and Reddit. In the behind-the-scenes clip, the actor is seen getting ready with her team.

In the clip, Janhvi was spotted getting ready for her appearance, surrounded by her glam squad as they worked on her makeup while she relaxed in a red robe and grabbed a quick bite.

In the video, Janhvi looked to the camera and said, “I look mesmerising. I look breathtaking. I cannot wait to eat”.

“They are going to say it is plastic, but who cares?” she added, which made her team laugh.

Last year, her sister Khushi Kapoor made headlines when she revealed that she had undergone cosmetic surgery, including a nose job and fillers.

Why is Janhvi at Cannes

Janhvi is at the film festival to represent her film, Homebound. She is attending the festival with the Homebound team, including Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar. Neeraj’s Homebound was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Homebound tells the story of two friends from a village in North India who find their friendship impacted when they pursue jobs as police officers. Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer of the film. Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra produce the film. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. The film received a 9-minute standing ovation following the premiere on Wednesday.