Janhvi Kapoor hosts Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal at a boat party, her friend says actor 'planned it for days'

Janhvi Kapoor had been shooting with Varun Dhawan on their upcoming film Bawaal since quite a few months. The actor befriended his wife Natasha Dalal and even united with her for a boat party. A picture shared by one of Janhvi's friends shows the two of them sitting side by side on a boat. Also read: Varun Dhawan says Karan Johar hanging out with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday 'looks weird': 'Hang out with adults'

One of Janhvi's friends shared a picture from their boat ride on Instagram Stories and captioned it, “JK's boat party. She planned it for days.” Janhvi reacted to her post, saying, “too blessed to be stressed.” Janhvi is seen in a white top in the picture, whereas Natasha is in black.

Bawaal is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is scheduled to hit the silver screen on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun Dhawan.

Varun recently talked about Janhvi and how it was to work with her for the first time. Calling her a ‘sweetheart’, he told Bollywood Hungama, “She comes across as such a shy person. She is also very shy as a person. Lekin woh jab khulti hai, toh she is like a patakha (but when she overcomes her shyness, she is a blast).”

Varun and Janhvi had a blast working on Bawaal. They even shared some funny videos on Instagram. Janhvi also joined Varun on stage at an awards event to dance to his song from his film, JugJugg Jeeyo. She also shared a video of her dancing to The Punjaabban Song at a super market abroad, and aske others to dance with her.

Janhvi is currently promoting her upcoming release, Good Luck Jerry. It will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 29 onwards. The film is set in Punjab and also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. It has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta.

