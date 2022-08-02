Janhvi Kapoor says it'd be odd to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan: 'They are biggest stars but...'

Janhvi Kapoor has said that it would be odd if she were to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan or Salman Khan in a film. Janhvi is 25 years old while the Khans have crossed the first half of their 50s. (Also read: Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor is a good actor; time to stop 'nepo kid' jibes)

Asked if she would like to star opposite Shah Rukh, Aamir or Salman, Janhvi said that she would love to work with them but expressed her doubts on starring opposite them. "They are the biggest stars and everybody wants to work with them but thoda odd hoga agar main unke opposite kaam karungi toh (it would be a little odd if I star opposite them) but I will love to work with them," she told NDTV in an interview.

She also said that she believes she would look good with Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor onscreen, adding that Alia Bhatt has inspired her a lot.

Janhvi's most recent release Good Luck Jerry came on the digital platform - Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film also features Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh.

Janhvi recently wrapped the shoot of Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, that features Varun Dhawan with her. The shooting was completed in Poland.

She has now begun training sessions for her next film -Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and is directed by Sharan Sharma. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who launched Janhvi in his production Dhadak, is also backing Mr and Mrs Mahi. The film is set for a theatrical release on October 7.

While Aamir awaits the release of his next, Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Mona Singh and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh has also announced a few projects including Pathan and Jawan. Salman, too has a few films lined up next. These include the third instalment of Tiger franchise and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON