Janhvi Kapoor expresses joy on calling Arjun Kapoor ‘my brother’, Sonam Kapoor says they grew up hand in hand

As actor Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 37th birthday on Sunday in Paris, with girlfriend Malaika Arora, his friends and family members took to social media to wish him on the occasion. His half-sister Janhvi Kapoor expressed her joy on calling him a ‘brother’ while his cousin Sonam Kapoor remembered how they grew up together since childhood. His industry colleagues like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Anushka Sharma also wished him on his birthday. Also read: When Arjun Kapoor said he's glad his mom 'didn't poison' him against dad Boney Kapoor's second marriage

Janhvi shared a candid picture with Arjun on her Instagram Stories along with a touching birthday note. She wrote, "Happy birthday to my most wise and strong and witty brother who can put a smile on anyone's face. My brother (grinning emoji) still get so happy when I say that. This year is yours. You have worked so hard and risen above every obstacle that tried to keep you down with such grace and humility. I learn from you all the time. Not just when I make my ‘my mind is friend I need advice’ calls. Thank you for having my back and always keeping it real. I love you!!!"

Janvhi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Katrina Kaif posted birthday wishes for Arjun Kapoor on Instagram Stories.

Sonam Kapoor, who celebrates her birthday in the same month, shared a bunch of childhood and some grown up pictures of them together. She wished him saying, “Happy happy birthday @arjunkapoor 15 days apart in birthdays. So we’ve grown up hand in hand from childhood to adulthood. Love you brother. May you flourish and prosper because you deserve it all.” Sonam Kapoor shared pictures with Arjun Kapoor along with a message.

Ananya Panday wished Arjun by sharing the same picture she has been sharing from last three years. She wrote along with on her Instagram Stories, "The one you can count on to always make you laugh. Happy birthday Arjun! P.S. I have been using the same picture to wish you for 3 years now."

Katrina Kaif also wished Arjun, saying, “Happiest birthday @arjunkapoor, keep soaring to new heights. All the love and happiness to you always!” Anushka Sharma wrote for Arjun, “Happy birthday Arjun. Love and light always!

