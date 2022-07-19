Janhvi Kapoor warns trolls she'll ‘screw’ them if they came for Khushi Kapoor, gives update on The Archies

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has spoken about her sister Khushi Kapoor's debut project The Archies and how she 'wanted this so badly'. In a new interview, Janhvi also said that if trolls said anything about Khushi Kapoor she will 'screw them up', adding that she hates them. Janhvi also praised the rest of the cast of the film, calling them 'talented and so hard-working'. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor reacts to Khushi Kapoor's new hairstyle)

Khushi will feature in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film will also star Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda. Shooting for the film began in April and the first look was released on May 14.

Speaking with India Today, Janhvi said, "I am so happy and thrilled. I have visited their outdoor shoot once briefly, their energy is so pure and I think they're making something that's from the heart and something that people are going to love. These kids are so talented and so hard-working."

Janhvi also added, "I've seen my sister work tirelessly and work really hard and she's auditioning for this role. She wanted this so badly, I'm just so happy for her and I hope it goes well. If anyone says anything bad about her, all these trolls, I am gonna screw them up. I swear, I hate them." Speaking about giving advice to Khushi, Janhvi said that she 'doesn't need tips' and called her sister 'brilliant'.

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comic The Archies and will release on Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, The Archies is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India. Set in the 1960s, The Archies will be a live-action musical set. The film is slated for a 2023 release.

Janhvi will be seen in Sidharth Sengupta's GoodLuck Jerry, which is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. Produced by Anand L Rai, the film also features Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh in prominent roles. The film is said to be an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila which starred Nayanthara in the lead role.

She also has Nitesh Tiwari's next social comedy film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. They have recently wrapped up their film shoot in Poland. The film is slated to release on April 7, 2023.

