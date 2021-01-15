Janhvi Kapoor reveals secret she hid from Boney Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut's film lands into controversy
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Author of Didda's biography calls Kangana Ranaut's film 'violation of copyright laws of the country that she swears by'
Ashish Kaul, author of Didda - Kashmir Ki Yodha Rani, has claimed that he had shared the story of the queen of Poonch with Kangana Ranaut regarding his book but never got a reply from her.
(Read full story here)
Tandav review: Saif Ali Khan's silly Amazon show has the subtlety of a lathi to the kneecap
Even the final season of House of Cards, which is generally considered to be worst of the lot, is better than anything that Amazon Prime Video's Tandav has to offer. Like Machiavelli for middle-schoolers, the new political drama takes ideas that might’ve seemed complex on paper, but dilutes them so thoroughly that they border on waste material.
(Read full story here)
Janhvi Kapoor reveals she once lied to father Boney Kapoor, took a secret trip to Las Vegas
Actor Janhvi Kapoor has revealed that she once lied to her father, producer Boney Kapoor, and jetted off to Las Vegas without his knowledge. She told him that she was watching a film.
(Read full story here)
WandaVision review: Marvel dishes out a mindbending appetiser before we dine in the multiverse
WandaVision review: Is it a loving homage to classic sitcoms or a conventional Marvel spectacle? Here's a review of the first three episodes of the MCU's first Disney+ show.
(Read full story here)
One Night in Miami movie review: Regina King's riveting debut traps four Black icons in a motel room
One Night in Miami movie review: Debutante director Regina King extracts terrific performances from her four leading men, in a high-concept drama about power and responsibility.
(Read full story here)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taimur folds hands in front of cow, says ‘aur bajao’ as its owner plays Ole Ole
- Taimur Ali Khan was fascinated by a cow outside his Fortune Heights residence. He folded his hands and enjoyed its owner playing film songs on his wind instrument.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan turns chef, whips up some raw onion pickle. Watch video
- Actor Salman Khan prepared some raw onion pickle in a new video shared by his 'sister', Bina Kak. Watch video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi filmmaker Tarun Jain's Kaala explores racism beyond black and white
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma agency, Kangana Ranaut reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares pic of his muscular arm, fan calls it 'Google maps'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Paresh Rawal to complete remaining portions of Rishi Kapoor's final film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan remembers old days in Allahabad, how family never locked doors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor recalls 'scary' date: 'He proposed something wrong'
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor has said that while she doesn't go on conventional dates, she once had a scary experience while she was a student in Los Angeles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tribhanga review: Noble intentions come to naught in Kajol, Renuka Shahane film
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan won't be seen in another Sarkar movie, says Ram Gopal Varma
- Ram Gopal Varma has said that he has no intention of making a Sarkar 4, although he is planning another project for Amitabh Bachchan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan shares his pics, from 1942 to 2020, with some minor changes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha apologises for controversial Madam Chief Minister poster
- Saying that she had no role in designing it, Richa Chadha has apologised for stereotyping of Dalits in Madam Chief Minister poster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur's pic as he plays with his friends. See here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar celebrates Army Day, plays volleyball with soldiers. Watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox