Javed Akhtar says his marriage with Honey Irani failed because of his alcohol addiction: ‘Galtiyaan hui mujhse’

Javed Akhtar recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism. He spoke about how his ‘irresponsible attitude’ was the reason behind failure of his first marriage. The veteran lyricist, in an interview with Sapan Verma for his YouTube channel, admitted that his marriage with Honey Irani failed since he once used to be a drunkard. (Also read: Javed Akhtar says society is not clear who is a contemporary woman: 'Main chup rahungi is out') Javed Akhtar said that his marriage with Honey Irani failed because of his alcohol addiction.

Javed Akhtar recalls struggle with alcohol addiction

Javed, while advising the youth against alcoholism, stated that, “I have wasted a lot of time drinking. I was a drunkard. I left drinking on July 31, 1991. I feel I have wasted a grand total of at least 10 years just drinking. I could have used that time for a much positive and constructive purpose. I will advise young people, if you drink, stop it, because when I look at my life, I have not made any major mistake in my life without drinking.” he added.

He further said, “I regret the failure of my first marriage. It could have been saved. But it was my irresponsible attitude, my drinking… When you are drunk, you take impulsive decisions, you start fighting about certain things which are not such big issues. Ye sab galtiyaan toh hui hai mujhse (These are the mistakes that I have made).”

Javed Akhtar's personal life

Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar are Javed's children from his first marriage with Honey. The veteran lyricist is currently married to Shabana Azmi. Javed and Shabana got married on December 9, 1984.

Javed Akhtar in Angry Young Men

Javed recently featured in a documentary series titled Angry Young Men. The show depicts the cinematic journey of his partnership with Salim Khan. Directed by Namrata Rao, the documentary highlights how the Salim-Javed partnership resulted in 22 blockbusters out of their collaboration in 24 films.

The veteran screenwriters also discussed their split in the series. The show features Zoya and Farhan Akhtar, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and many other celebrities. Angry Young Men is available for streaming on Prime Video.