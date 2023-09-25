Jawan box office collection day 18: Shah Rukh Khan film grosses 1000 crore worldwide, Atlee says ‘God has been kind’

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, has grossed ₹1000 crore at the worldwide box office. Red Chillies Entertainment shared Jawan's latest box office numbers on Monday on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "History in the maKING ft. Jawan! Have you watched it yet?" Filmmaker Atlee also shared the clip and tweeted, “God is so kind to us. Thank you all…" The Atlee film is Shah Rukh's second ₹1000 crore movie after Pathaan. Also read: Jawan maintains momentum, collects ₹560 crore total in India on day 18

Shah Rukh Khan is the first Indian actor with two films in the ₹ 1000 crore club in a single year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accompanying video showed a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore and son Azad from Jawan. The text on the clip read, " ₹1004.92 crore worldwide gross." Reacting to it, an X user said, "SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) + Atlee + Anirudh Ravichander (the film's music composer)... ₹1500 crore soon." Another person tweeted, “Only Indian actor (Shah Rukh Khan) to have two ₹1000 crore grossers worldwide.”

Jawan vs Pathaan box office

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this year, Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, had crossed ₹1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office. The film was released on January 25, and crossed the ₹1000 crore mark worldwide about four weeks later, on February 21. In comparison, Jawan crossed the mark in only 18 days. The film was released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Jawan box office

Jawan witnessed a jump in its third weekend. The film's total worldwide gross collection was ₹979.08 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film grossed another ₹25.84 crore to take its total to more than ₹1004 crore worldwide gross. Meanwhile, as per a report by Sacnilk.com, Jawan collected ₹14.95 crore nett in India on its third Sunday, taking its domestic box office total to ₹560.78 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film had earned a whopping ₹75 crore nett in India in all languages on its opening day. Jawan's week one collection in India was ₹389.88 crore, while in week 2, the film made another ₹136.1 crore nett.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya. Sanjay Dutt and Deepika Padukone also make cameo appearances in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON