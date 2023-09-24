News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Jawan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan film all set to cross 1000 crore globally

Jawan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan film all set to cross 1000 crore globally

By HT Entertainment Desk
Sep 24, 2023

Jawan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Jawan has grossed ₹979.08 crore globally so far. It is directed by Atlee.

Jawan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film is on the verge of crossing milestones both in India and globally. The Atlee directorial will soon cross the coveted 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. And it's all set to go past 550 crore domestically. (Also Read: Jawan box office collection day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's film witnesses a jump on third Saturday, inches towards 550 crore)

Shah Rukh Khan as Vikram Rathore in Jawan
Jawan worldwide box office

Jawan witnessed a drastic jump on its third Saturday globally. The film earned 26.08 crore globally, bringing its total global collection so far to 979.08 crore. The official Instagram handle of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster of Jawan with its updated global box office collection superimposed on it.

On the occasion of Daughters Day, the caption of the post read, “Girl Power all the way, and the Box Office numbers are here to say! (bicep emoji) (fire emoji) Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Gauri also shared the poster on her Instagram Stories.

Given the figure on its third Saturday, the third Sunday's collection is likely to land anywhere close, if not more, to the same figure. Thus, Jawan is most likely to cross 1000 crore globally this weekend.

Jawan domestic box office

On its third Saturday, Jawan witnessed a jump domestically too. It earned 13 crore, thus taking its total domestic box office collection so far to 546.58 crore. Thus, it's sure to cross 550 crore at the domestic box office this weekend.

The Hindi version of Jawan has also become the fastest Hindi film to cross 500 crore at the domestic box office. It managed to do so on its 18th day, i.e. today, as compared to Day 24 for Sunny Deol's action film Gadar 2 and Day 28 for Shah Rukh's spy thriller Pathaan this year.

Jawan is all set to become the third Hindi film to cross 500 crore domestically this year, as well as the second Shah Rukh film to achieve that milestone within the same calendar year.

