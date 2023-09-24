Jawan box office collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan film all set to cross 1000 crore globally

Jawan worldwide box office

Jawan witnessed a drastic jump on its third Saturday globally. The film earned ₹26.08 crore globally, bringing its total global collection so far to ₹979.08 crore. The official Instagram handle of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared a poster of Jawan with its updated global box office collection superimposed on it.

On the occasion of Daughters Day, the caption of the post read, “Girl Power all the way, and the Box Office numbers are here to say! (bicep emoji) (fire emoji) Book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Gauri also shared the poster on her Instagram Stories.

Given the figure on its third Saturday, the third Sunday's collection is likely to land anywhere close, if not more, to the same figure. Thus, Jawan is most likely to cross ₹1000 crore globally this weekend.

Jawan domestic box office

On its third Saturday, Jawan witnessed a jump domestically too. It earned ₹13 crore, thus taking its total domestic box office collection so far to ₹546.58 crore. Thus, it's sure to cross ₹550 crore at the domestic box office this weekend.

The Hindi version of Jawan has also become the fastest Hindi film to cross ₹500 crore at the domestic box office. It managed to do so on its 18th day, i.e. today, as compared to Day 24 for Sunny Deol's action film Gadar 2 and Day 28 for Shah Rukh's spy thriller Pathaan this year.

Jawan is all set to become the third Hindi film to cross ₹500 crore domestically this year, as well as the second Shah Rukh film to achieve that milestone within the same calendar year.

Hello cinephiles, we're LIVE on WhatsApp! *Join here*

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON