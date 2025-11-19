Jaya Bachchan, Waheeda Rehman attend Kamini Kaushal’s prayer meet in Mumbai

Veteran actor Kamini Kaushal, who died at 98 last week, was remembered in Mumbai with several members of the film industry coming together to pay tribute to her. Actors Jaya Bachchan and Waheeda Rehman were among those who attended the prayer meet and paid their final respects. Kamini Kaushal passed away on November 14 in Mumbai.

Kamini Kaushal’s prayer meet held in Mumbai

The prayer meet was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Several videos of the guests arriving for the meet were shared on social media. The videos showed Jaya and Waheeda in attendance.

Jaya was among the first to arrive. She was dressed in white and was seen greeting other senior attendees. Meanwhile, Waheeda Rehman followed shortly after. The veteran actor was seen in a saree. Some videos also captured Jaya and Waheeda engrossed in a quiet conversation.

Actor Raza Murad was also present at the prayer meet. According to several reports, inside the hall, the atmosphere was simple and understated, with no elaborate decor or formal speeches. The attendees gathered in silence to offer their condolences and reflected on her legacy in Indian cinema.

Kamini Kaushal dies at 98

Veteran Bollywood actor Kamini Kaushal died at the age of 98 on November 14. The final rites were performed at the Worli crematorium on Saturday, with an intimate gathering of close family members in attendance.

Several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher took to their respective social media handles and offered tributes to the veteran actor. They also remembered working with her in films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Kabir Singh.

Kamini began her film career when Chetan Anand cast her in Neecha Nagar (1946), which went on to win the Palme d'Or (Golden Palm) at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor was known for her remarkable seven-decade-long career and memorable roles in films such as Biraj Bahu, Shaheed, Arzoo, and Ziddi. After the 90s, she appeared in films sporadically with appearances in Chennai Express, Kabir Singh, and Laal Singh Chaddha.