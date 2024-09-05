Jaya Prada shares rare pics with son from New York; fans react: 'Gorgeous as usual'

Recently, it was announced that veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada will feature in Telugu actor Prabhas' upcoming film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. Amid buzz around the film, Jaya has taken to Instagram to share a glimpse of her New York holiday with son Samrat. Also read: Prabhas' historical film with Hanu Raghavapudi to feature Imanvi, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada Jaya Prada dropped two pictures from her New York vacation on Instagram.

Jaya Prada shares pics from New York

The actor, who rarely shares pictures with her son, delighted fans as the two were seen together in the candid photos. She wrote in her caption, "Fun time at New York City with my son Samrat."

Jaya was in a beige top, while Samrat wore black as they posed for a selfie. They were captured smiling at each other with the iconic Brooklyn Bridge behind them in another photo.

Check out her post:

‘After a long time we are seeing you’

A fan commented on Jaya's post, "(red heart emoji) gorgeous as usual Jaya ji." Another said, "So beautiful." A comment also read, "After a long time we are seeing you with your son."

Someone also said, "Amazing. Very nice click. Have a great time and lots of fun. Stay safe too Jaya ji." Another fan wrote, "So sweet."

In 1986, Jaya married producer Srikant Nahata, who was already married and was a father to three children. He did not divorce his first wife before marrying Jaya. Him and the actor separated some years later.

Upcoming work

Jaya is now gearing up for her upcoming Telugu project with Prabhas. The untitled film went on floors in Hyderabad in August 2024. It is a 'historical fiction set in the 1940s', production banner Mythri Movie Makers said in a post on Instagram.

"When wars were a battle for supremacy, ONE WARRIOR redefined what they were FOUGHT for... Prabhas-Hanu, a HISTORICAL FICTION set in the 1940s. Shoot begins soon," they posted alongside the announcement poster.

More about Jaya Prada

Having starred in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi films, Jaya featured in the very successful Adavi Ramudu opposite superstar NT Rama Rao in 1977.

Her first Bollywood film was 1979's Sargam, a remake of her own 1976 movie Siri Siri Muvva. Some of her other Hindi films were Sharaabi (1984) opposite Amitabh Bachchan and K Vishwanath's Sanjog (1985). Her hit partnership with Amitabh and Jeetendra resulted in movies such as Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati (1988) and Aulad (1987).